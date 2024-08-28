Jury finds ex-politician guilty of murder in 2022 killing of Las Vegas investigative reporter

BREAKING Winnipeg serial killer handed four life sentences in murders of Indigenous women
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
A jury in Nevada has found a Democratic former Las Vegas-area politician guilty of murder in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office.
Robert Telles hung his head, shaking it slightly from side to side as the verdict was read Wednesday in Clark County District Court. Jurors deliberated for nearly 12 hours after hearing eight days of evidence in his trial, which began Aug 12.
Telles, 47, has been jailed without bail since his arrest several days after Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German was found stabbed to death in a side yard of his home over Labor Day weekend 2022.
Jurors now will hear evidence in the penalty phase of trial before deciding Telles' sentence.
Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. Telles faces life in prison without parole, life with parole eligibility at 20 years, or 20 to 50 years in prison.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said outside the courtroom that he was surprised by the length of time the jury deliberated but is confident jurors carefully considered evidence.
"The jury hit the ball out of the park this time," he said. "They hit a home run by getting the right verdict."
Telles denied killing German. He alleged a broad conspiracy of people framed him for German's killing in retaliation for his effort to root out corruption he saw in his office.
"I am not the kind of person who would stab someone. I didn't kill Mr. German," he testified. "And that's my testimony."
Telles' wife and mother were in the court hallway and spoke with defence lawyer Robert Draskovich and co-counsel Michael Horvath after the verdict was read. They are expected to be called as character witnesses during the penalty hearing. Prosecutors planned to call German's brother, Jay German, and two sisters, Jill Zwerg and Julie Smith.
Jessica Coleman, a coworker in the troubled county office who attended the trial, sobbed as she exited the courtroom after the verdict was read.
"Finally. Finally," she said. "Finally the system is working."
Draskovich showed the jury an image during closing arguments Monday of a person whose profile didn't look like Telles' driving a maroon SUV that evidence showed was key to the crime. He noted that none of German's blood or DNA was found on Telles, in his vehicle or at his home.
He asked jurors to ask themselves, "What evidence is missing?"
Prosecutor Christopher Hamner told jurors that finding Telles guilty would be like "connecting the dots" based on overwhelming evidence they heard -- including DNA that matched Telles found beneath German's fingernails.
Hamner maintained that German fought to the death with his attacker and that Telles blamed German for destroying his career, ruining his reputation and threatening his marriage.
Telles lost his primary for a second elected term after German's stories appeared in the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May and June 2022. They described turmoil and bullying at the Clark County Public Administrator/Guardian office and a romantic relationship between Telles and an employee.
Hamner said Telles learned from county officials just hours before German was killed that the reporter was working on another story about that relationship.
Prosecutors presented a timeline and videos showing Telles' maroon SUV leaving the neighbourhood near his home a little after 9 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2022, and driving on streets near German's home a short time later.
The SUV driver is seen wearing a bright orange outfit similar to one worn by a person captured on camera walking to German's home and slipping into a side yard where German was attacked just after 11:15 a.m.
A little more than 2 minutes later, the figure in orange emerged and walked down a sidewalk. German did not reappear.
Evidence showed Telles' wife sent him a text message about 10:30 a.m. asking, "Where are you?" Prosecutors said Telles left his cellphone at home so he couldn't be tracked. Telles told the jury he took a walk and then went to a gym in the afternoon.
German, 69, was a respected journalist who spent 44 years covering crime, courts and corruption in Las Vegas. About a dozen of his family members and friends have watched the trial. They've declined as a group to comment.
Telles is an attorney who practiced civil law before he was elected in 2018. His law license was suspended following his arrest.
Weckerly and Hamner presented 28 witnesses and hundreds of pages of photos, police reports and video. Telles and five other people testified for the defence. No Telles family members were called to the stand or identified in the trial gallery.
German was the only journalist killed in the U.S. in 2022, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. The nonprofit has records of 17 media workers killed in the U.S. since 1992.
____
Associated Press videographer Ty O'Neil contributed to this report.
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
Health officials in Canada are closely monitoring the public health situation in Massachusetts, following a report of one person having contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEEV) from a mosquito bite.
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui.
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition will suspend its campaign and won't run any candidates in the upcoming provincial election, sources tell CTV news.
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
A shark attacked and killed a 16-year-old Jamaican high school student whose body was found in waters just north of the island, authorities said.
For 50 years, 10 signed lithographs by Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí were gathering dust at a basement in London. The rare artwork could soon find another home with an auction set for Sept. 30 at Hansons Richmond.
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide after a person was stabbed at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Highway 627 in Parkland County.
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui.
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
Two seniors were injured and a 29-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking at a northern British Columbia airport.
A jury in Nevada has found a Democratic former Las Vegas-area politician guilty of murder in the killing of an investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of his conduct in elected office.
The morning after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was clear: She wanted attention to be on getting Donald Trump out of office.
The gunman in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump searched online for events of both Trump and President Joe Biden, repeatedly looked up information about explosives and saw the Pennsylvania campaign rally where he opened fire last month as a "target of opportunity," a senior FBI official said Wednesday.
French authorities handed preliminary charges to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov on Wednesday for allowing alleged criminal activity on his messaging app, and barred him from leaving France pending further investigation.
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are kicking off a two-day bus tour in Georgia on Wednesday that will snake through rural areas in the southern part of the state before culminating in a big rally in the coastal city of Savannah.
Two men facing terrorism charges for allegedly plotting an attack in Toronto have been in Canada for years, with one securing citizenship just a few months before his arrest, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc revealed Wednesday.
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition will suspend its campaign and won't run any candidates in the upcoming provincial election, sources tell CTV news.
Following the Liberals' federal cabinet retreat a year ago, ministers believed they could counter growing support for Conservatives with the passage of time. As CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos writes, the opposite seems to be happening a year later.
The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.
More than 20 people returning to the U.S. from Cuba have been infected with a virus transmitted by bugs in recent months. They all had Oropouche virus disease, also known as sloth fever.
Health officials in Canada are closely monitoring the public health situation in Massachusetts, following a report of one person having contracted Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEEV) from a mosquito bite.
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
A four-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar at an archeological museum in Haifa, Israel.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
NFL star Travis Kelce has purchased a significant share of ownership in a Toronto-based three-year-old racehorse that shares a name with his musician girlfriend.
From Celine Dion and Foo Fighters to Bruce Springsteen and Prince's estate numerous artists over the years have objected to the use of their music by the Trump campaign. But depending on how and where their music is used, musicians may have grounds to take action beyond rebuking, according to legal experts.
The surreal comedy "Universal Language" is Canada's official entry for best international feature film consideration at the 97th Academy Awards.
The chair of Canada Post's board says the organization's financial situation is unsustainable.
Flair Airlines is looking for partners to inject fresh capital into the discount carrier in order to 'restructure' its finances and build out its fleet.
A Federal Court of Appeal judge has acquitted Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. of contempt of court related to excessively long hours worked by employees.
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
Bored and looking for something to do this summer, Danny Doherty hatched a plan to raise money for his brother's hockey team by selling homemade ice cream.
A Langford, B.C., man is fundraising for travel costs after landing an opportunity to audition for Britain's Got Talent.
Just weeks after hosting the Olympics, the summer of sports in Paris begins its final chapter Wednesday with the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.
Jarren Duran led off with a homer, Masataka Yoshida added a two-run single in a three-run first inning, and the Boston Red Sox ended a four-game losing streak with a 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Lorenzo Insigne's goal early in the second half carried Toronto FC to a 1-0 win over Hamilton-based Forge FC on Tuesday and a berth in the Canadian Championship final.
A Tesla equipped with the technology, the company says, can travel from point to point with little human intervention. Yet each time Stein drove one of the cars, he said, the vehicle made unsafe or illegal maneuvers. His most recent test-drive earlier this month, Stein said, left his 16-year-old son, who accompanied him, 'terrified.'
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition will suspend its campaign and won't run any candidates in the upcoming provincial election, sources tell CTV news.
A 25-year-old man who pressed a loaded handgun so hard into a woman's face that it left a permanent scar during an armed robbery attempt in Metro Vancouver has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Two seniors were injured and a 29-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking at a northern British Columbia airport.
Deputy TTC CEO Bruce Macgregor has been named the temporary head of Toronto's public transit agency.
York Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in connection with the murder of Markham real estate agent Yuk-Ting Anita Mui.
Police arrested three youth who allegedly robbed a 20-year-old man at gunpoint after arranging to meet him through Grindr, a gay dating app.
Officials with the City of Calgary say while water usage has dropped since feeder main repairs started, they're still too high.
A Calgary man has been charged in connection with the 2022 fatal shooting of 27-year-old Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett.
As expected, an intense low pressure system has significantly impacted weather conditions across southern Alberta.
A Barrhaven home was severely damaged after a vehicle tore through a two-car garage on Wednesday afternoon.
Ontario schools are enforcing a new ban on cellphone use in classrooms this year to help students focus and some students are already seeing the ban enforced
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says it is short 24 drivers less than a week from the start of classes, leading to an increased number of cancelled routes.
Traffic jams in and around Montreal are fraying some motorists' nerves, and it's become an abundantly clear problem around the years-long construction project on the Iles-Aux-Tourtes Bridge. With the traffic comes more road rage incidents, and now that school is back, there will be even more vehicles on the road, and there are fears that it may get worse.
Nicolas Tremblay says his husky Pina never had behavioural issues until she was attacked by a pit bull when she was just a puppy. "She's scared of other dogs, so she can [exhibit] bad behaviour when she attacks the other dog, of course," Tremblay said in an interview. Now, Pina's owners say some breeds should be restricted from public places, particularly if they're not well trained.
Quebec ERs have not been below 100 per cent capacity since Aug. 18 when they were at 98 per cent. Two hospitals in Montreal and one in Lanaudiere have over 200 per cent capacity.
The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide after a person was stabbed at the Edmonton Corn Maze on Highway 627 in Parkland County.
Police are looking for a motorcyclist accused of speeding and evading police on the Americas Triathlon Cup racecourse on Saturday.
Alberta Health Services is investigating a Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) outbreak at a Blackfalds day care.
The Cunard Residences is the newest building to open along the Halifax waterfront.
A Keswick Ridge, N.B., man is still in disbelief after winning the $5-million Lotto 6/49 draw on Aug. 21.
For the past 31 years, George Hayward has spent his Wednesday evenings hosting bingo at the Kiwanis Club of Hillsborough, N.B., but this week will be his last time.
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been handed four life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years for the murders of four Indigenous women.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended Wednesday his government's move to call for binding arbitration and force an end to a work stoppage at the country's two major railways, as some union leaders accused the government of taking away their bargaining rights.
Manitobans are spending more time in emergency rooms compared to any other province in Canada and longer than five years ago according to new data.
The Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) says it has revoked licences of Saskatchewan grain handler Purely Canada Foods Corp.
The new parkade being constructed at Regina General Hospital is now 80 per cent complete, according to the province.
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
Convenience stores across the province can sell beer, cider, wine and other alcoholic drinks starting on Sept. 5.
Farmers and their supporters are planning a protest that will take their fight over the Wilmot land acquisition right to the door of Waterloo Regional council.
An Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) self-serve lottery machine has been installed at a Kitchener mall.
The fire department in Macklin, Saskatchewan has confirmed a 25-year-old man arrested in connection with a series of rural hay bale arson attacks was one of its firefighters.
A father and son duo from Saskatchewan joined the 10th season of The Amazing Race Canada to race for prizes and represent their Indigenous community.
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is once again sounding that alarm about the current state of the emergency room at St. Paul’s Hospital.
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
No one was hurt Wednesday afternoon in North Bay when a food delivery truck caught fire in a grocery store parking lot on Trout Lake Road.
In a rare move, the Ottawa Police Service is using the term 'femicide' to describe the motivation investigators believe to be behind the killing of a 47-year-old mother.
Just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a three vehicle crash on Wellington Road between Commissioners Road and Wilkins Street.
A 90-year-old woman is among those allegedly defrauded of thousands of dollars while a resident at an Oxford County retirement home.
A St. Thomas man who worked on Hollywood blockbusters has died at the age of 104 years old. The family of Fred Kondal say he died peacefully last night.
The defence lawyer for an Aurora man convicted of killing his wife following her disappearance four years ago conceded for the first time that his client may have played a role in her death.
Barrie police are investigating a break-in at a business in the city's south end.
A young person is dead after swimming with a friend at Sauble Beach.
Windsor police are on scene of an active investigation in east Windsor.
Crews are on scene for the reported hay bale tower fire. There is no word on how the fire started or any possible injuries.
The Labour Day parade is quickly approaching and drivers and transit users are warned of some detours on Monday, Sept. 2.
The party that currently forms B.C.'s official Opposition will suspend its campaign and won't run any candidates in the upcoming provincial election, sources tell CTV news.
A 25-year-old man who pressed a loaded handgun so hard into a woman's face that it left a permanent scar during an armed robbery attempt in Metro Vancouver has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Two seniors were injured and a 29-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a violent carjacking at a northern British Columbia airport.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection with an armed break-and-enter earlier this summer.
The City of Lethbridge is asking residents to watch what they put in their blue bins after several cans of bear spray wound up in carts over the past few weeks.
An Alberta judge says evidence shows two men convicted for their roles at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta., were ready for a shootout with police.
Environment Canada estimates up to 100 millimetres of rain fell very quickly in parts of the region Tuesday afternoon.
The Ontario government is providing $2 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to Algoma University for the construction of the Makwa Waakaa’igan Cultural Centre.
The Ontario Energy Board has approved PUC Transmission LP’s construction application to build a new 230 kV transformer line and transformer station to service Sault Ste. Marie's west end.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.