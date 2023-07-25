Jury finds 6 people guilty of terrorist murder in Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32

Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after an incident, in Brussels, Tuesday, March 22, 2016. A jury is expected to render its verdict Tuesday, July 25, 2023 over Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 killed 32 people in a wave of violence in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group. Among the 10 defendants is Salah Abdeslam, serving a life sentence in France over his role in 2015 Paris attacks. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after an incident, in Brussels, Tuesday, March 22, 2016. A jury is expected to render its verdict Tuesday, July 25, 2023 over Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 killed 32 people in a wave of violence in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group. Among the 10 defendants is Salah Abdeslam, serving a life sentence in France over his role in 2015 Paris attacks. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

