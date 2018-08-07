Jury convicts men who planned to smuggle migrants into U.K. via jet ski
A camp for migrants hoping to make it across the English Channel into the United Kingdom known as the New Jungle Camp, near Calais, northern France, is pictured on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015.(Michel Spingler / The Associated Press)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 9:50AM EDT
A British jury has convicted a gang that was prepared to smuggle Albanian migrants across the English Channel using flimsy boats --or even a jet ski.
Plot organizers Artur Nutaj and Sabah Dulaj facilitated the transport of migrants from France to the U.K. A group based in Kent in southeastern England provided the vessels to transport the migrants, who were charged 6,000 pounds (US$7,700) each.
Central Criminal Court jurors convicted the pair, together with Wayne Bath, Albert Letchford, Leonard Powell and Alfie Powell after a nine-week trial. Another man, George Powell, pleaded guilty earlier.
Investigators say the gang was dangerously incompetent and tried to cross the busy shipping channel at night without lights, radar or maritime experience.
Authorities moved in to stop the gang before the jet ski could be used.
