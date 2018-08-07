

The Associated Press





A British jury has convicted a gang that was prepared to smuggle Albanian migrants across the English Channel using flimsy boats --or even a jet ski.

Plot organizers Artur Nutaj and Sabah Dulaj facilitated the transport of migrants from France to the U.K. A group based in Kent in southeastern England provided the vessels to transport the migrants, who were charged 6,000 pounds (US$7,700) each.

Central Criminal Court jurors convicted the pair, together with Wayne Bath, Albert Letchford, Leonard Powell and Alfie Powell after a nine-week trial. Another man, George Powell, pleaded guilty earlier.

Investigators say the gang was dangerously incompetent and tried to cross the busy shipping channel at night without lights, radar or maritime experience.

Authorities moved in to stop the gang before the jet ski could be used.