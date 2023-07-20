Jury awards Florida girl burned by McDonald's Chicken McNugget US$800,000 in damages

Philana Holmes is shown in the courtroom gallery during closing arguments at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Philana Holmes is shown in the courtroom gallery during closing arguments at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Philana Holmes and Humberto Caraballo Estevez, sued McDonald's after their then 4 year old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, got a second-degree burn from a hot chicken nugget. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social