    Jurors in NYC subway chokehold case tell judge they can't reach a unanimous verdict

    Daniel Penny leaves the courtroom during a break in New York, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Jury selection is set to begin in the criminal trial of the U.S. Marine Corps veteran who placed a man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train last year. (Seth Wenig / The Associated Press) Daniel Penny leaves the courtroom during a break in New York, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. Jury selection is set to begin in the criminal trial of the U.S. Marine Corps veteran who placed a man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train last year. (Seth Wenig / The Associated Press)
    The jurors in Daniel Penny's fatal subway chokehold trial told the judge Friday morning that they can't reach a unanimous verdict on the top charge of manslaughter.

    The judge is considering whether to give them what's known as an Allen charge -- an instruction urging them to make every possible effort to reach a verdict.

    Penny is facing charges of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely, who Penny held in a chokehold for about six minutes on a New York City subway in 2023.

    Criminally negligent homicide carries punishments ranging from probation to up to four years in prison. The charge of manslaughter, a more severe offense, carried up to 15 years.

    Criminally negligent homicide involves engaging in serious "blameworthy conduct" while not perceiving such a risk. Manslaughter, meanwhile, requires proving that a defendant recklessly caused another person's death.

    Penny's lawyers say he was protecting himself and other subway riders from a volatile, mentally ill man who was making alarming remarks and gestures. Prosecutors say Penny reacted far too forcefully to someone he perceived as a peril, not a person.

