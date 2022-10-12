Jurors hear replay of some testimony in Alex Jones' trial

WATERBURY, Conn. -

Jurors revisited testimony from the husband of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim as a third full day of deliberations began Wednesday in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Connecticut defamation trial.

At the jury's request, court began with a replay of a roughly hourlong audio recording of William Sherlach's trial testimony. His wife, school psychologist Mary Sherlach, was killed in the 2012 shooting.

Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. The six-person jury is tasked with determining how much the Infowars show host should pay to victims' families and an FBI agent for calling the massacre a hoax.

The 15 plaintiffs testified about being harassed by people who say the shooting was staged in a plot for more gun control.

The jury has been instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff, one for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages. Jurors also will decide whether Jones should pay punitive damages; the judge would decide the amounts later.

Each compensatory damages amount has to be at least $1, but there is no cap. The plaintiffs' lawyers have suggested total damages could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The plaintiffs include an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight victims who died. Twenty children and six educators were killed.

Jones has bashed the trial as a "kangaroo court," described it as an affront to free speech rights, and called the judge a "tyrant." His lawyer told the jury that any damages awarded should be minimal.