Jungle crackdown: Shutting down a treacherous narco migrant pipeline
Share
PANAMA -
The Darien Gap is an inhospitable jungle that begins in Colombia and ends in Panama. It’s also a human and drug smuggling route that the new president of Panama is trying to shut down.
(CTV W5)
President Jose Raul Mulino, who took office in July 2024, has implemented new security measures to deal with a humanitarian crisis in the jungle.
Five of six known routes through the Darien Gap have now been sealed off by barbed wire fencing.
(CTV W5)
The U.S. government has also pledged US$6 million to pay for deportation planes.
In the last three months, seven planeloads of migrants have been returned to Colombia, Ecuador, and India after crossing the jungle.
Last year, a staggering 520,000 migrants made the harrowing journey – most from Venezuela, a country in political and economic collapse, and increasingly from China.
Migrants crossing the treacherous Darien Gap (CTV W5)
The trek across the Darien Gap is 97 kilometers (60 miles). Migrants have to trek over rivers, mud, and up and down mountains. They call the highest point 'Death Mountain' (CTV W5)
A quarter of a million people have risked their lives crossing the jungle route so far this year, according to Panamanian government data, fleeing economic collapse, political persecution and conflict in their homelands (CTV W5)
With the strict new measures, migrant crossings have declined 35 per cent in the first 9 months of this year, according to official data from Panama’s National Border Service, compared to the same time frame in 2023.
But still, a quarter of a million people risked their lives in the jungle so far this year, fleeing economic collapse, political persecution and conflict in their homelands.
There are concerns the crackdown in the jungle will force migrants to take more dangerous routes, by sea.
“I think the phenomenon of migration is not going to stop, even if they put a lot of pressure,” said migrant advocate Anahi Selum. “By closing the route [migrants] are just going to go around it and come by sea. I think there will be many more deaths.”
The Darien Gap sea route (CTV W5)
There’s also skepticism that Panama’s plan will work in the long term because the entrance to the Darien Gap is in Colombia, and human smuggling is a lucrative business for Colombia’s largest and most feared cartel, The Gulf Clan.
In the W5 documentary Narco Jungle: The Darien Gap, a Gulf Clan member admitted that every single migrant who enters the jungle must pay a cartel tax of hundreds, even thousands of dollars, depending on the route.
Migrant smuggling through the jungle, which has historically been a cartel drug pipeline, is an industry worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the cartel.
Avery Haines chronicles her and her W5 crew's perilous trek across the dangerous Darien Gap, which hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives crossing every year (CTV W5)
In January 2024, W5 spent 6 days trekking from Colombia to Panama, documenting the plight of three families: Two young cousins who were separated from their families, a pregnant woman whose husband died on the journey, and a family of 6, all from Venezuela.
Two young girls, Venezuelan cousins, separated from their families crossing the Darien Gap (CTV W5)
A pregnant Venezuelan woman whose husband died on the journey across the Darien Gap (CTV W5)
A Venezuelan family of six crossing the Darien Gap (CTV W5)
This week on CTVNews.ca and CTV National News at 11, W5 Investigative Unit Managing Editor and Senior Correspondent Avery Haines follows their harrowing journey after emerging from the jungle, including riding atop Mexico’s notorious death train and interviewing Mexican human smugglers.
On Saturday, Oct. 5, “Avery Haines Investigates” premiers at 7 p.m. on CTV, a one-hour special that includes heartwarming reunions and heartbreaking developments in their journey.
This week, Avery Haines follows migrants' harrowing journeys across the Darien Gap. Strict new rules to stem the flood of migrants through the notorious stretch of dense jungle appear to be working, but advocates fear it could backfire.
North Carolina officials pledged to get more water and other supplies to flood-stricken areas by Monday after Hurricane Helene left a trail of destruction across the U.S. Southeast and the death toll from the storm rose to nearly 100.
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
British Columbia saw a rare unanimous vote in its legislature in October 2019, when members passed a law adopting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, setting out standards including free, prior and informed consent for actions affecting them.
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of a B.C. woman’s murder 30 years ago will be retested for DNA after the province’s highest court ruled it is “in the interests of justice” to do so in support of an ongoing appeal.
Ontario's only First Nation representative at Queen's Park plans to soon table proposed legislation, in his own Indigenous language, to have the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation declared a paid provincial holiday.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
British Columbia saw a rare unanimous vote in its legislature in October 2019, when members passed a law adopting the United Nations Declarations on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, setting out standards including free, prior and informed consent for actions affecting them.
Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz will meet Tuesday in the lone vice presidential debate of the 2024 election, bringing together undercards who have spent two months going after each other and the opposing nominees who top the major-party tickets.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris poked at Donald Trump over crowd sizes, his refusal to debate again and his privileged background on Sunday as she hauled in campaign cash in California and held a raucous rally at the same Nevada venue where the Republican nominee had appeared just two weeks ago.
Republicans on Sunday sought to distance themselves from Donald Trump's latest insults of Democratic nominee Kamala Harris during a rambling weekend rally in Wisconsin in which he called her 'mentally disabled.'
More than 90,000 residents in a county east of Atlanta were told to keep sheltering in place Monday and businesses were told to stay closed a day after a chemical plant fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky that could been seen for miles.
As he campaigned for the Senate two years ago, JD Vance harshly criticized a bipartisan 2021 law to invest more than US$1 trillion in America's crumbling infrastructure, calling it a 'huge mistake' shaped by Democrats who want to spend big taxpayer dollars on 'really crazy stuff.'
Migrant groups are pushing the federal government to reverse its cap on international study permits and tightening post-graduate work permit qualifications, claiming it will leave many students 'in limbo.'
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
Francis Ford Coppola’s decades-in-the-making, self-financed epic 'Megalopolis' flopped with moviegoers, while the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation family film 'The Wild Robot' soared to No. 1 at the weekend box office.
The Tax-Free Savings Account can be a powerful savings tool and investment vehicle. Financial contributor Christopher Liew explains how they work and how to take full advantage of them so you can reach your financial goals faster.
When the key to a win is work ethic, it is not surprising to see Mattias Ekholm rise to the occasion. Ekholm had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a three-game skid with a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.
Seas of orange shirts have come to represent a growing awareness of Canada's history of oppressing Indigenous Peoples – but that awareness must translate into more "substantive changes" from the government, according to a B.C. chief.
Ontario's only First Nation representative at Queen's Park plans to soon table proposed legislation, in his own Indigenous language, to have the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation declared a paid provincial holiday.
Kim Ruether lifted her son's eyelid and saw his still, dilated pupil staring at the ceiling as he lay on a stretcher in a northwestern Alberta hospital hallway a decade ago. She says she didn't need a doctor to tell her the boy was dead.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
A grassroots organization is calling on the provincial government to reopen the Ontario Science Centre after it was abruptly closed in June following the discovery of structural issues in the building.
The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
Seas of orange shirts have come to represent a growing awareness of Canada's history of oppressing Indigenous Peoples – but that awareness must translate into more "substantive changes" from the government, according to a B.C. chief.
Bullet casings recovered from the scene of a B.C. woman’s murder 30 years ago will be retested for DNA after the province’s highest court ruled it is “in the interests of justice” to do so in support of an ongoing appeal.
A man and woman have been charged after a Lethbridge ice creamery was broken into earlier this week. Staff arrived at Cookie Crimes, in the 300 block of Sixth Street South, just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday to discover the front window broken.
Overnight on Thursday as the community of Elliot Lake was resting to prepare for the upcoming Kraft Hockeyville celebrations, when vandals struck a building that has been top of mind for the northern Ontario city for more than a year.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.