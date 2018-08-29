Judges to make bail decision in New Mexico compound case
Defendants, from left, Jany Leveille, Lucas Morton, Siraj Wahhaj and Subbannah Wahhaj enter district court in Taos, N.M., for a detention hearing, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:05AM EDT
TAOS, N.M. - New Mexico judges are scheduled to make crucial decisions about child abuse charges and bail provisions for five defendants arrested at a compound in northern New Mexico where 11 children were found living in filth and the body of a 3-year-old boy was retrieved.
In hearings scheduled for Wednesday, a couple is confronting new charges of child abuse that could carry life sentences in connection with the death of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj.
The body of the severely disabled boy was found this month within a tunnel, and prosecutors accuse father Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and his partner Jany Leveille of denying the boy proper medical care.
A judge is weighing whether any of the five defendants can be released pending trial. Defendants are seeking the dismissal of neglect charges.
