Judges punishing Jan. 6 rioters say they fear more political violence as Election Day nears

Polls open in 2024 B.C. provincial election
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
Over the past four years, judges at Washington’s federal courthouse have punished hundreds of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented assault on the nation's democracy. On the cusp of the next presidential election, some of those judges fear another burst of political violence could be coming.
Before recently sentencing a rioter to prison, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said he prays Americans accept the outcome of next month’s election. But the veteran judge expressed concern that Donald Trump and his allies are spreading the same sort of conspiracy theories that fueled the mob's Jan. 6, 2021, riot.
“That sore loser is saying the same things he said before,” Walton said earlier this month without mentioning the Republican presidential nominee by name. “He’s riling up the troops again, so if he doesn’t get what he wants, it’s not inconceivable that we will experience that same situation again. And who knows? It could be worse."
Walton, a nominee of former U.S. president George W. Bush, is not alone. Other judges have said the political climate is ripe for another attack like the one injured more than 100 police officers at the Capitol. As Election Day nears, judges are frequently stressing the need to send a message beyond their courtrooms that political violence can't be tolerated.
“It scares me to think about what will happen if anyone on either side is not happy with the results of the election,” Judge Jia Cobb, a nominee of President Joe Biden, said during a sentencing hearing last month for four Capitol rioters.
Judge Rudolph Contreras lamented the potential for more politically motivated violence as he sentenced a Colorado man, Jeffrey Sabol, who helped other rioters drag a police officer into the mob. Sabol later told FBI agents that a “call to battle was announced” and that he had “answered the call because he was a patriot warrior.”
“It doesn’t take much imagination to imagine a similar call coming out in the coming months, and the court would be concerned that Mr. Sabol would answer that call in the same way,” Contreras, a President Barack Obama nominee, said in March before sentencing Sabol to more than five years in prison.
Trump’s distortion of the Jan. 6 attack has been a cornerstone of his bid to reclaim the White House. The former president has denied any responsibility for the crimes of supporters who smashed windows, assaulted police officers and sent lawmakers running into hiding as they met to certify President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.
Trump has vowed to pardon rioters, whom he calls “patriots” and “hostages," if he wins in November. And he said he would accept the results of the upcoming election only if it’s “free and fair,” casting doubts reminiscent of his baseless claims in 2020.
Judges have repeatedly used their platform on the bench to denounce those efforts to downplay the violence on Jan. 6 and cast the rioters as political prisoners. And some have raised concerns about what such rhetoric means for the future of the country and its democracy.
“We’re in a real difficult time in our country, and I hope we can survive it,” Walton said this month while sentencing a Tennessee nurse who used a pair of medical scissors to smash a glass door at the Capitol.
“I’ve got a young daughter, I’ve got a young grandson, and I would like for America to be available to them and be as good to them as it has been to me," he added. "But I don’t know if we survive with the mentality that took place that day.”
More than 1,500 people have been charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6 siege, which disrupted the peaceful transfer of presidential power for the first time in the nation’s history. Over 1,000 rioters have been convicted and sentenced. Roughly 650 of them received prison time ranging from a few days to 22 years.
U.S. Justice Department prosecutors have argued in many cases that a prison sentence is necessary to deter convicted Capitol rioters from engaging in more politically motivated violence.
“With the 2024 presidential election approaching and many loud voices in the media and online continuing to sow discord and distrust, the potential for a repeat of January 6 looms ominously," prosecutors have repeatedly warned in court filings.
Prosecutors argue that defendants who have shown little or no remorse for their actions on Jan. 6 could break the law again. Some rioters even seem to be proud of their crimes.
The first rioter to enter the Capitol texted his mother, “I’ll go again given the opportunity.” A man from Washington state who stormed the Capitol with fellow Proud Boys extremist group members told a judge, “You can give me 100 years and I’d do it all over again.” A Kentucky nurse who joined the riot told a television interviewer that she would "do it again tomorrow.”
A Colorado woman known to her social media followers as the “J6 praying grandma” avoided a prison sentence in August when a magistrate judge sentenced her for disorderly conduct and trespassing on Capitol grounds. Rebecca Lavrenz told the judge that God, not Trump, led her to Washington on Jan. 6.
“And she has all but promised to do it all over again,” said prosecutor Terence Parker.
Prosecutors had sought 10 months behind bars. After her April trial conviction, Lavrenz went on a “media blitz” to defend the mob, spread misinformation, undermine confidence in the courts and boost her celebrity in a community that believes Jan. 6 “was a good day for this country,” Parker said.
Magistrate Zia Faruqui sentenced Lavrenz to six months of home confinement and fined her US$103,000, stressing the need to “lower the volume” before the next election.
“These outside influences, the people that are tearing our country apart, they’re not going to help you,” Faruqui told her.
Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
Cuba's government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country's major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
The world’s final glimpse of Hamas' leader was rough and raw, showing him wounded and cornered as he sat in a bombed-out Palestinian home and faced down the Israeli drone filming him, hurling a stick at it.
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
A move to a new city, remote work from home all day or a big change to social networks — your life experiences sometimes create loneliness that’s hard to shake.
With less than three weeks before the U.S. election, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights a full-frontal assault on Trump's MAGA movement by Liz Cheney and a cadre of disaffected Republicans.
A whirlwind 28-day campaign has now ended, undoubtedly going down in history one of the most unusual election campaigns British Columbians have ever seen.
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
A First Nations community in Manitoba is turning to Minecraft, a popular sandbox game, to connect kids with ancestral traditions.
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
Cuba's government on Saturday said that some electricity was restored on the island after one of the country's major power plants failed and left millions without electricity in an outage that started two days earlier.
Gunmen in two vehicles chased down the lawyer for Mozambique's leading opposition politician and a senior opposition official and fatally shot them in their SUV late at night on a main avenue in the capital, their party said Saturday, in a brutal burst of violence that rocked a country where tensions were already high amid a disputed election.
North Korea said Saturday it found the remains of a South Korean drone during a search in its capital, Pyongyang, claiming the drone proved the South’s military was behind the alleged drone infiltrations over the city’s skies earlier in the month.
A funeral home in Poland issued an unusual apology on Saturday after a corpse that it was transporting fell out of a hearse and into traffic.
Philip G. Zimbardo, the psychologist behind the controversial 'Stanford Prison Experiment' that was intended to examine the psychological experiences of imprisonment, has died. He was 91.
A train carrying thousands of gallons of fuel hit a herd of wild elephants in northeast Sri Lanka, killing two of the giant mammals and injuring one other as two of its tankers got derailed, authorities said.
The federal government says businesses can now request remission from newly announced tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products.
One of four Canadian cabinet members who are stepping down said on Friday that he has confidence in Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he played down polls predicting the Liberals will badly lose in the next election.
The head of the RCMP and Canada's ministers of foreign affairs and public safety will be summoned to testify at a House of Commons committee about the bombshell allegations made this week about Indian state-sponsored interference in Canada.
Ontario Big City Mayors are asking the province to review mental-health laws and whether to expand the scope of involuntary treatment for people who are addicted to drugs and live on the streets.
The Canadian Cancer Society and other health advocates say a proposed settlement that may see tobacco companies pay out billions of dollars would do little to prevent future generations from becoming addicted to smoking.
More details are expected today on a proposed deal that would see the three major companies pay out billions of dollars to provinces and territories as well as smokers and their loved ones.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
A federal judge on Friday delayed an order requiring Google to open up its Android app store to more competition until an appeals court decides whether to block the shake-up because of legal questions surrounding a jury's verdict that branded Google as an illegal monopolist.
One of the most widely spoken Indigenous languages in this country is now available through Google's translation service, the first time the tech giant has included a First Nations, Metis or Inuit language spoken in Canada on its platform.
On Friday, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield finally appeared on Amelia Dimoldenberg's latest episode of 'Chicken Shop Date,' her popular long-running YouTube interview show that takes place, date-style, over a meal at a local chicken shop in London.
Sydney Sweeney is tapping into the ring as she prepares for a new film role that will stand out as compared to her previous body of work.
Jerry Seinfeld says he 'officially' takes back his claim that the 'extreme left' is suppressing the art of comedy.
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Canadian music and sports fans could soon receive Ticketmaster credits after a settlement was reached in a class-action lawsuit.
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
A move to a new city, remote work from home all day or a big change to social networks — your life experiences sometimes create loneliness that’s hard to shake.
While many Canadians created home offices at the height of the pandemic, recent Statistics Canada data reveal the number of people who work from home is about 18 per cent.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which means it's the perfect time to learn how to protect yourself from scams.
Former National Football League quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a firearm, among other charges, after police say the car he was driving rear-ended another vehicle in Franklin, Tenn., on Thursday.
The online auction for Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball has just four days remaining, with the highest bid now at US$1.8 million.
Change is in the air on the Grand Slam of Curling series, and The Curling Group CEO Nic Sulsky is leading the charge as the face of the circuit's new ownership group.
An increased risk of fire has prompted the recall of thousands of Honda hybrid vehicles in Canada.
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after getting reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian.
Canada’s border guards have seized more than 1,900 stolen cars so far this year at railyards and ports, which is over a hundred more than in 2023.
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with 'not a lot going on' is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
A Moncton, N.B., home has been donated to the Friends of The Moncton Hospital Foundation and will be transformed into a resource hub for people living with cancer.
A Nova Scotia man crossing Canada on foot is passing through southwestern Ontario. Trevor Redmond is perhaps better known as the ‘Fellow in Yellow.’
John Cantin vividly remembers opening day for his Victoria diner. Stress levels were high, tables were full, and one of the most popular menu items couldn’t be freed from the unyielding grip of the waffle maker.
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
A B.C. judge has issued a decision in a years-long dispute between neighbours that began with a noise complaint over barking dogs, crowing roosters and quacking ducks – awarding $15,000 in damages to the plaintiffs in the case.
An Ottawa man was arrested after taking a shower in a stranger's house, Ottawa police say.
Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) Chef Paul Natrall, the man behind Indigenous food truck Mr. Bannock, is bringing cooking classes on First Nations fare to schools and offices throughout Metro Vancouver.
The Celtic Colours Festival is taking place at venues around Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia from Oct. 11 to 19.
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
Environment Canada is ramping up rainfall warnings in British Columbia, where Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the coastal regions of the province are bracing for major downpours through the weekend.
The union representing faculty at Ontario's 24 public colleges says its members have delivered a strong strike mandate.
One woman is dead and three other people are in the hospital following a quadruple shooting in Brampton on Saturday morning.
City staff’s recommendation that a new bike lane be installed along a collision-prone stretch of Parkside Drive could potentially set up a battle with the province, as it moves to place new restrictions on the ability of municipalities to remove lanes of traffic for that purpose.
On Saturday, community members from Country Lane Estates RV Resort raised approximately $4,500 for Katie Zipser and Brendon MacLeod, and their 10-month-old son Tucker.
An investigation is underway after an in-custody death that took place at Spyhill Services Centre in Calgary Friday morning.
A new competition launching Saturday afternoon at Gravity in Inglewood is looking to identify Calgary’s best up-and-coming songwriters – with a little help from the audience.
A broken pole in North Grenville, Ont. has caused a fire and outage in the area, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
A person and their two dogs were safely located by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) after becoming lost in a forest in eastern Ontario Friday afternoon.
The unusually warmer temperatures are bringing out the fall colours – and hikers who want to take it all in.
A man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with cases of extortion and gunfire targeting Montreal restaurants over the summer months.
Stone by stone, Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica is getting a major makeover. “We’ve now started the dismantling of the east tower,” explains Project Manager Hugo Latremouille. “It’s around 2,000 stones per tower.”
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a car was set ablaze early Saturday morning in Ahuntsic-Cartierville.
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded – and they don't like what they see.
Maskwacis RCMP are on scene at an incident in the Louis Bull First Nations townsite Saturday morning.
One person is in custody after a standoff in Camrose, Alta. that lasted nearly 18 hours.
Nova Scotians will head to the polls Saturday as municipal elections are held across the province.
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
A new theatrical production in Nova Scotia explores the stresses on fishing communities.
After a few plane rides that took them to another hemisphere on the other side of the world, eight young athletes representing Manitoba had the opportunity of a lifetime to compete and grow as individuals.
Winnipeg’s mayor is looking to create a fourth emergency service that would respond to mental health calls and wouldn’t require police.
Health-care support workers in Manitoba have officially ratified a new deal agreed to earlier this month.
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
SaskPower was sentenced Friday morning in a Weyburn courtroom, receiving a record fine, after being found guilty of three workplace-safety related violations when two experienced employees were killed on the job in 2020.
A man from Prince Albert has died following a collision between a semi and an SUV on Highway 2 near Chamberlain, Sask. on Thursday.
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
"Mighty" Myles Beaulieu is on the mend after receiving a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
An arson investigation is underway after two trailers were destroyed during a fire in Cambridge.
Fires caused by lithium-ion batteries are causing concern for fire departments across the country, according to the organization that represents Canada’s fire chiefs.
Concerns surrounding Saskatchewan Party Leader’s Scott Moe’s proposed change room policy continue to roll in.
Mark Arcand was re-elected to a third term as Tribal Chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC).
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Greater Sudbury Police are looking for witnesses and video of an assault that took place late Thursday evening or early Friday morning at the intersection of Cedar and Young streets downtown.
The origin of modern humans' long-standing love affair with carbs may predate our existence as a species, according to a new study.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
You can look forward to an absolutely stellar weekend outdoors, with a high pressure ridge holding in the upper atmosphere, bringing above seasonal temperatures.
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) has released a report on food affordability that calls attention to the struggles many Grey-Bruce households face to afford basic living expenses as incomes and social assistance rates fail to keep pace with rising costs.
A driver crashed into a utility pole in Tay Township early Saturday morning after allegedly swerving to avoid wildlife that was on the road.
OPP are searching for a reportedly stolen pickup truck in the Southern Georgian Bay region.
The City of Barrie relocated its two automated speed enforcement cameras to help deter motorists from poor driving behaviours in school zones.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
While accepting a lifetime achievement award Friday night, longtime local radio host Lisa Williams revealed a deeply personal challenge she’s been facing since 2018: her mother’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Drive Magazine and Canadian Tire in Windsor have partnered to help those in need deal with the elements.
The polls are open in the 43rd British Columbia provincial general election, marking the conclusion of a four-week campaign period that saw a record number of ballots cast in advance.
The B.C. Conservatives, whose party won less than two per cent of the vote last election, stand on the brink of forming government or, at least, becoming the official Opposition, with Leader John Rustad challenging New Democrat incumbent David Eby to be premier.
Environment Canada is ramping up rainfall warnings in British Columbia, where Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the coastal regions of the province are bracing for major downpours through the weekend.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
While the start to fall has seen above-average temperatures for much of southern Alberta, the first chance of winter is in the forecast for Monday evening, which has many in Lethbridge preparing.
The Brooks Bandits may have changed leagues, but they haven’t changed their winning ways.
A man from northwestern Ontario has his fishing licence suspended for three years and faces fines of $15,870 for illegally selling leeches and baitfish.
Members of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic unit are investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred earlier this week.
Ontario's top court breathed new life into a Charter challenge of the provincial government's emissions target on Thursday, a decision heralded as a major victory for the group of young people -- including 17-year-old Sophia Mathur from Greater Sudbury -- who brought the case and others looking to hold governments to account on climate change.
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.