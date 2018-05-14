

The Associated Press





SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A judge is considering whether to make public search and arrest warrants for a man who authorities call one of California's most elusive serial killers.

Joseph James DeAngelo is due back in court Monday for a routine hearing, while lawyers battle over unsealing records preceding the arrest of the 72-year-old former police officer.

Authorities allege he is the serial rapist and so-called Golden State Killer responsible for 12 slayings and nearly 50 rapes in the 1970s and 80s.

The Associated Press and several other news organizations are asking Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Sweet to unseal the warrants.

DeAngelo's attorney, Diane Howard, is opposed but wants a decision delayed until she reviews more documents.

Prosecutors say a different judge, the one who issued the warrants, should decide.