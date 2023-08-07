Judge tosses Trump's defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
A federal judge tossed out former U.S. President Donald Trump's countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can't claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.
The ruling shuts down, at least for now, Trump's effort to turn the legal tables on E. Jean Carroll, who won a $5 million judgment against him in May and is pursuing her own defamation suit against him. Trump attorney Alina Habba said his lawyers would appeal "the flawed decision" to dismiss his counterclaim.
Carroll's lawyer, Robbie Kaplan, said she was pleased with the ruling and looking ahead to a trial scheduled in January in her defamation suit, which concerns a series of remarks that Trump has made in denying her sexual assault allegation.
"E. Jean Carroll looks forward to obtaining additional compensatory and punitive damages" in that trial, Kaplan said.
Carroll accused Trump of trapping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996, forcibly kissing her, yanking down her tights and raping her as she tried to fight him off.
He denies any of it happened, even that they ran into each other at the store. He has called her, among other things, a "nut job" who invented "a fraudulent and false story" to sell a memoir.
In this spring's trial, a civil court jury concluded that Trump sexually abused Carroll but rejected her claim that he raped her. Legally, the difference depended on specifics of how, in the jury's view, he penetrated her against her will.
When a CNN interviewer asked her what was going through her mind when she heard the rape finding, Carroll responded, "Well, I just immediately say in my own head, `Oh, yes, he did. Oh, yes, he did."' She also said she had told one of Trump's attorneys that "he did it, and you know it."
Trump then sued Carroll, saying her statements were defamatory. He sought a retraction and money.
"These false statements were clearly contrary to the jury verdict," the attorneys argued in court papers, saying the panel had found that rape "clearly was not committed."
Jurors in the case were told that under the applicable New York law, rape requires forcible penetration by a penis, whereas sexual abuse would cover forcible penetration by a finger. Carroll alleged that both happened.
Carroll's lawyers said that her post-verdict statements were "substantially true."
So did the judge.
"The difference between Ms. Carroll's allegedly defamatory statements -- that Mr. Trump `raped' her as defined in the New York Penal Law -- and the `truth' -- that Mr. Trump forcibly digitally penetrated Ms. Carroll -- are minimal," Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in Monday's ruling. "Both are felonious sex crimes."
"Indeed, both acts constitute `rape"' as the term is used in everyday language, in some laws and in other contexts, added Kaplan, who isn't related to Carroll's lawyer.
The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll has done.
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's father pleads for mercy at rapper's sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez 's father grew emotional in court as he described his son losing his mother at age 11 as a judge prepares to sentence Lanez on Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87
William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
Canadian Armed Forces to phase out old housing benefit over three years
Canada's military has created a new program to gradually phase out its old housing benefit after hearing feedback from members who were set to lose the payments.
Three arrested Sunday amid ongoing protest against Toronto Eritrean festival
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
Where does Canada stand after the coup in Niger?
With the federal government suspending direct financial assistance to Niger's government, experts share their thoughts on where Canada and other western nations go from here.
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
Thousands in Haiti march to demand safety from violent gangs as killings and kidnappings soar
Several thousand people -- their faces covered to conceal their identities -- marched through Haiti's capital demanding protection from violent gangs who are pillaging neighborhoods in the capital Port-au-Prince and beyond.
9 killed in a pair of bombings in Pakistan in attacks claimed by no group, police say
A roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying a local politician and his friends in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, killing him and six others, police said.
U.S. appeals court upholds Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sex abuse images
A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images, rejecting the former reality television star's argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images.
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
Second body found at Arizona State Capitol in less than two weeks
A body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks, according to authorities.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
Bill Blair says he oversaw culture change at Toronto police, not everyone agrees
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
U.S. FDA approves Biogen-Sage Therapeutics pill for postpartum depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
A half-century ago, the nation's top health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
How you walk could shape the future of biometrics: experts
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
Researcher names recently discovered 500-million-year-old sea worm after ‘Dune’ monster
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter
Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez's father pleads for mercy at rapper's sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez 's father grew emotional in court as he described his son losing his mother at age 11 as a judge prepares to sentence Lanez on Monday for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
House from 2010 cult film for sale in Toronto
A house featured in the 2010 cult hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto.
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87
William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles
Trucking company Yellow Corp. has declared bankruptcy after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.
Federal government faces difficult tightrope as business groups seek labour changes after port strike
Business groups continued to call on the federal government to take action in the wake of the recently resolved British Columbia port workers dispute on Saturday, arguing Ottawa must ensure such a disruption never happens again.
The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot has soared to US$1.55 billion. Here's how hard it is to win
After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
Private island in B.C. lake on sale for half the price of an average home in Vancouver
For those dreaming of a more rustic way of life, there’s an entire island for sale at less than half the average price of a home in Vancouver.
Pooping, splooting, spitting: How wild animals beat the heat
Hottest day, hottest week, hottest month, and – increasingly likely – hottest year; 2023 has garnered unwanted records as the climate crisis escalates.
Canada's Alexis Galarneau falls in opening round of National Bank Open
Canada's Alexis Galarneau lost his opening-round match 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in men's singles action Monday at the National Bank Open.
England advances at Women's World Cup by edging Nigeria after James red card
Down a player after star forward Lauren James was ejected, England was facing the prospect of an upset against Nigeria and a round-of-16 exit at the Women's World Cup.
Andreescu to play Giorgi, Fernandez faces Stearns in National Bank Open first round
Three Canadian women's singles players now know their first-round opponents with Sunday's qualification complete at the National Bank Open.
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
Oregon drivers are now allowed to pump their own fuel after the state lifted a ban dating back to 1951
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.