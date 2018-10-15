Judge tosses Stormy Daniels' defamation suit against Trump
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the opening of the adult entertainment fair 'Venus' in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 7:16PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- A federal judge has dismissed porn actress Stormy Daniels' defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump.
U.S. District Judge S. James Otero issued the order Monday in Los Angeles.
Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a "total con job."
In dismissing the suit, the judge said Trump's tweet was a "hyperbolic statement" against a political adversary.
Trump's lawyer, Charles Harder, said it was a "total victory" for the president. Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, vowed to appeal and said he's confident the ruling will be reversed.
Daniels' lawsuit over a hush-money deal is pending.
