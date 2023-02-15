Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim

In this image from video provided by the New York State Attorney General, former U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an Aug. 10, 2022, deposition, in New York. (New York State Attorney General via AP) In this image from video provided by the New York State Attorney General, former U.S. President Donald Trump listens during an Aug. 10, 2022, deposition, in New York. (New York State Attorney General via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social