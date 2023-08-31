Judge to decide whether white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house
A Missouri judge is expected to rule Thursday on whether an 84-year-old white homeowner will stand trial for shooting a Black teenager who went to the wrong home to pick up his brothers.
A preliminary hearing began Thursday morning for Andrew Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic from Kansas City who is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the April 13 shooting of Ralph Yarl. Lester previously pleaded not guilty.
A handful of people wearing shirts that said "Justice for Ralph" were seen entering the courthouse. Others wore shirts that read: "Ringing a doorbell is not a crime."
Yarl continues to heal from the traumatic brain injury he suffered but was able to complete an engineering internship this summer and just started his senior year in high school. The 17-year-old is planning to major in engineering when he graduates, with several college visits planned for the fall.
Yarl was supposed to pick up his younger brothers but went to the wrong block and mistakenly ended up at Lester's house. Lester told authorities that he shot Yarl through the door without warning because he was "scared to death" he was about to be robbed.
No words were exchanged before the shooting, but as Yarl got up to run, he heard Lester yell, "Don't come around here," the probable cause statement said.
The case shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America. Clay County prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson has said there was a "racial component" to the case but has not elaborated.
Lester's attorney, Steven Brett Salmon, suggested in earlier court filings that he planned to argue that Lester acted in self-defence, citing Missouri's "stand your ground" law. Missouri is one of about 30 states with laws that say people can respond with physical force when they are threatened.
Salmon has said that Lester's home was egged and spray-painted after the shooting. He said Lester has sought law enforcement assistance when travelling, and his wife had to be moved from her nursing home.
Support for Yarl and his family poured in over the past few months. A GoFundMe set up on the family's behalf raised nearly US$3.5 million.
------
AP journalists Nick Ingram in Kansas City, Missouri, and Jim Salter in O'Fallon, Missouri, contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc has made public a six-month progress report on steps taken to implement the dozens of recommendations stemming from the Emergencies Act inquiry.
BREAKING | New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Floating architecture isn't the future. It's already here
While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with U.S. coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.
WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron
Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
The attending physician to Congress said Thursday that he had cleared Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to continue with his planned schedule after evaluating an incident in which McConnell appeared to freeze up at an event in Kentucky.
Donald Trump enters plea in Georgia election case, and says he plans to skip upcoming hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and said he'll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
The perpetrator of a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six in March 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
-
'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
-
'Severe wind event' expected in Hay River has crews bracing for the worst
Severe weather is expected in some parts of the Northwest Territories over the long weekend forcing crews to prepare for difficult fire fighting ahead.
-
Edmonton-area pastor, church acquitted in Alberta COVID-19 rules case
Charges against an Edmonton-area pastor and his church related to violating public health rules during the COVID-19 pandemic have been officially dropped.
-
Sask. woman with terminal cancer seeks new home for 3 dogs
For many people, pets are like family. One Regina woman is asking for help to make sure her furry friends will be going to a good home due to her ongoing battle with cancer.
-
Alberta premier condemns federal environment minister's emissions cap comments
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is blasting federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over comments he made about capping emissions.
World
-
Speeding train slams into railway workers on tracks at Italian station, killing 5
A speeding out-of-service train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy on Thursday, killing five of them, authorities said.
-
Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometres away, in an apparent reference to the previous day's strike on an airport in western Russia.
-
Rain and a wrong address delayed firefighters reaching a Philippine factory blaze. 15 people died
A fire killed 15 people Thursday in a small apparel factory in a Philippine residential area, where firefighters were delayed by flooding, traffic and a wrong address, a fire protection official.
-
Judge to decide whether white man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house
A Missouri judge is expected to rule Thursday on whether an 84-year-old white homeowner will stand trial for shooting a Black teenager who went to the wrong home to pick up his brothers.
-
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell can continue with his work schedule, congressional physician says
The attending physician to Congress said Thursday that he had cleared Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to continue with his planned schedule after evaluating an incident in which McConnell appeared to freeze up at an event in Kentucky.
-
WATCH
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc has made public a six-month progress report on steps taken to implement the dozens of recommendations stemming from the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | MP Chong to appear before U.S. Congress to discuss foreign interference by China
Conservative MP Michael Chong is going to D.C. after months of making headlines for being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong has been invited to testify before the United States Congress on the subject in September.
Health
-
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
-
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
-
How mothers are helping each other when it comes to postpartum depression
Mothers with postpartum depression have better odds of recovering when they receive therapy from other mothers who've had the same experience, according to new research from McMaster University.
Sci-Tech
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
-
Scientists are one step closer to making smart contact lenses a reality
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
WATCH
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is coming to a Canadian theatre near you
Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film will be making its rounds to Cineplex theatres across Canada.
-
In 'Equalizer 3,' Denzel Washington's assassin goes to Italy
Filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has been dreaming about taking the Equalizer abroad for years. And there was only one place that was ever seriously on the list: Italy.
-
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson launch fund with US$10 million for displaced Maui residents
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson have committed US$10 million to make direct payments to people on Maui who are unable to return to their homes because of the wildfires, through a new fund they announced Thursday.
Business
-
Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike.
-
Report says close associates of India's Adani Group secretly purchased large numbers of shares
Two people closely linked to India's Adani Group, one of the country's largest conglomerates, secretly purchased millions of dollars of stocks in the group's companies, possibly violating Indian law, according to a report Thursday by a network of investigative journalists.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?
An analyst who describes Canada as sitting on one of 'the largest housing bubbles of all time' warns that if it bursts, the country could be thrown into a deeper recession than forecasted.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
-
Floating architecture isn't the future. It's already here
While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with U.S. coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.
-
How mothers are helping each other when it comes to postpartum depression
Mothers with postpartum depression have better odds of recovering when they receive therapy from other mothers who've had the same experience, according to new research from McMaster University.
Sports
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.
-
Sports integrity commissioner says safe sport gaps exposed in first year of office
Sarah-Eve Pelletier's first year as Canada's sport integrity commissioner showed her that her reach doesn't extend far enough. Federally funded sports bodies are among the 86 organizations now under the umbrella of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which was established in June 2022 to administrate the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport.
-
Arrest made in attempted break-in at home of UFC president Dana White
Police in Maine arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Autos
-
Kia recalls cars in U.S. to fix trunk latch that could trap people
Kia is recalling about 320,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a problem that could prevent the trunk from being opened from the inside.
-
Hamilton warns he has 'unfinished business' after extending contract at Mercedes
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton warned his rivals he had 'unfinished business' after extending his contract at Mercedes.
-
Some insurance companies are raising rates if your car is at higher risk of being stolen
The insurance industry lost one billion dollars to auto theft last year, with $700 million in losses in Ontario alone.