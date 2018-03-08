Judge tells Trump to mute, not block followers on Twitter
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 2:43PM EST
NEW YORK -- A judge is recommending that U.S. President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.
Manhattan federal Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on Thursday suggested a settlement as the preferred outcome after listening to lawyers argue whether it's constitutional for Trump to block his critics.
The hearing stemmed from a lawsuit filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Trump after criticizing the Republican president.
The government says Trump's Twitter feed is a personal account and not a public forum requiring him to welcome all voices.
Buchwald told lawyers they run the risk of establishing new law that they might not like if they resist a settlement. Otherwise, she'll rule soon.
