Judge sends Canadian to U.S. prison for risky tunnel scheme
File photo of the the Ambassador Bridge spanning the Detroit River dividing Canada and the U.S.,Friday June 15, 2012.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Spowart)
Ed White, The Associated Press
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 3:31PM EDT
DETROIT -- A Canadian cab driver has been sentenced to 16 months in a U.S. prison for sending desperate immigrants through a risky international tunnel under the Detroit River.
Juan Garcia-Jimenez wept and apologized Monday in federal court in Detroit. Besides prison, he was fined US$8,680, the amount of money paid by nine people who were caught last year when they emerged on foot on the Detroit side of a railroad tunnel.
The 1.6-mile (2.5-kilometre) tunnel is used by cargo trains moving between Ontario, Canada, and the U.S. Prosecutor Susan Fairchild says it's extremely risky: The walkway in the tunnel is only 17 inches (43.1 centimetres) wide.
Garcia-Jimenez is a 53-year-old Canadian citizen and native of Guatemala. He would drop people off at the tunnel entrance, then drive away.