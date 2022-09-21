Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut

Trump sued by New York attorney general for fraud

Donald Trump was sued for fraud on Wednesday by New York state's attorney general, who for more than three years has been conducting a civil investigation into the former U.S. president's business practices, court records showed.

Is the COVID-19 pandemic really 'over'?

U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion the COVID-19 pandemic is 'over' prompted White House officials to quickly clarify the U.S. government still designates COVID-19 a Public Health Emergency, despite the return to relative normalcy.

