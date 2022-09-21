Judge prepares for Alex Jones to take stand in Connecticut
The judge overseeing the Connecticut trial of Alex Jones said Wednesday she is prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from the Infowars host when he is called to the stand this week in a defamation lawsuit filed by people who lost relatives in the Sandy Hook school massacre.
Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable for spreading the lie that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax. Her decision came as a result of the conspiracy theorist failing to turn over documents in the case.
Jones on Tuesday called Bellis a tyrant and said she would be forcing him to perjure himself and say "that I'm guilty and to say that I'm a liar."
Jones is expected to testify Wednesday afternoon. Before the jury was brought in, the judge said she was prepared to speak with Jones prior to his testimony to make sure he understands the court's rulings.
"If we do have an issue, Mr. Jones will be dealt with just like any other witness or party to appear before the court," she said. "He's not going to get special treatment. He's not going to get more harsh treatment. Unfortunately over my career, I have had the opportunity to have contempt hearings. It's not pleasant, but that's what we do."
Jones has complained that he was found "guilty" without trials. There is no guilt in civil trials, including this one in Connecticut and one last month in Texas where a jury in a separate defamation lawsuit against Jones awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting.
The jury heard Wednesday morning from David Wheeler, the father of Ben Wheeler, one of the 20 children killed in the December 14, 2012, shooting.
The plaintiffs say Jones' promotion of Sandy Hook conspiracy theories on his show led to the families being threatened and harassed by deniers of the shooting. They say they've endured death threats and in-person harassment, video recording by strangers and abusive comments on social media. Some families moved to avoid harassment.
"You're already completely off-balance and then something like this comes along and people start saying stuff like this and it derails you, it completely derails you," David Wheeler said.
The trial is being streamed live by the website Law & Crime, which on Tuesday disabled the comments section of its YouTube stream.
"Unfortunately, as the Alex Jones trial got underway, we noticed a disturbing number of commenters making threatening comments including harassment towards the victims' families," said Rachel Stockman, Law & Crime's president. "As a result, we decided to disable the comments section for this trial. Despite having covered many controversial cases, we have never before taken such a drastic measure. It also was not a tough call here."
Jones, who now says he believes the shooting did happen, planned to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss the case.
He also is expected to be questioned about the bankruptcy case of his company, Free Speech Systems.
On Tuesday, a federal bankruptcy judge in Texas dismissed Jones's attorney and the chief restructuring officer in that case, citing a lack of transparency by the company in disclosing financial information. He also gave more power to a federally-appointed trustee who has been monitoring the case, and authorized the trustee to hire additional legal help.
Canada's homeownership rate fell in latest 2021 census release
Statistics Canada says the country's homeownership rate is on the decline, with young adults in particular less likely to own a home in 2021 than they were in 2011.
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
Thousands of officers are participating in a funeral procession for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
'The bond is broken': Data shows Indigenous kids overrepresented in foster care
New census data suggests Indigenous children continue to be overrepresented in the child welfare system. Statistics Canada released data from the 2021 census showing Indigenous children accounted for 53.8 per cent of all children in foster care.
Mass shooting victim's family calls for end to sales of decommissioned RCMP vehicles
The family of the 22nd and final victim in the Nova Scotia mass shooting is calling for a permanent moratorium on the sale of decommissioned RCMP vehicles to the general public.
Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd was sentenced Wednesday to three years.
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter
U.S. President Joe Biden is ready to make the case to world leaders at the UN General Assembly that Russia's 'naked aggression' in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looks to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
Trump rape accuser plans suit under new NY 'survivors' law
A writer who accused former U.S. President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room intends to file another lawsuit against him under a new New York law letting sexual assault victims sue over attacks that happened decades ago.
Haiti, Ukraine to dominate talks for Trudeau on Day 2 of UN General Assembly visit
On Day 2 of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce Canada's latest contribution to a UN effort to confront treatable disease in the developing world and attend speeches from Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Taiwan denounces China's peaceful 'reunification' pledge
Taiwan will never allow China to 'meddle' in its future, the government said on Wednesday, after a Chinese government spokesperson said Beijing was willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful 'reunification' with the island.
Poilievre challenges Liberals on cost of living in question period debut
Making his question period debut in the House of Commons, Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre focused in on the cost of living and the government's handling of inflation. Falling on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 federal election, the resumption of the hybrid Parliament brought renewed focus on Liberal pandemic and gun policies as well.
Liberals kick off fall sitting with focus on affordability measures, disability benefit
The fall House of Commons sitting began in Ottawa Tuesday morning, seeing the Liberals put a clear focus on affordability after a summer of Canadians' elevating concerns over the cost of living.
Struggling to find children's medication? We want to hear from you
For months now, Canadians have been facing a nationwide shortage of children's pain and fever medications due to unusually high demand. If you're a parent struggling to find medicine for your child, we want to hear from you.
Listen to the sound of space rocks slamming into Mars
The NASA InSight Lander has 'heard' and detected the vibrations of four space rocks as they slammed into Mars over the past two years. It's the first time a mission has picked up both seismic and acoustic waves from an impact on Mars, and InSight's first detection of impacts since landing on the red planet in 2018.
Blinding light of Mars spotted by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope's main goal is to detect faint light from distant galaxies, but it recently observed one of the brightest objects in the night sky: Mars.
Artemis I mission team to test 'gentler' loading procedure for mega moon rocket
The Artemis I mega moon rocket is ready for another test before its next launch attempt to journey around the moon and back.
'Serial' podcast host: Evidence that freed Adnan Syed was long available
The creator of a true-crime podcast that helped free a Maryland man imprisoned for two decades in a murder case said that she feels a mix of emotions over how long it took authorities to act on evidence that's long been available.
More evidence needed in Marilyn Manson sex assault probe, prosecutors say
Detectives have handed the results of their 19-month investigation into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson to prosecutors, who said Tuesday they need more evidence gathered before they can consider criminal charges.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who killed mom given life sentence, no parole eligibility for 14 years
A young B.C. actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years.
Five years into Canada-Europe trade deal, full ratification not guaranteed
Canada’s trade deal with the European Union has been operating in draft mode for five years as of Wednesday, raising doubts it will ever be formally implemented.
America gained 2.5 million new millionaires last year
The number of rich people in the world rose at a rapid pace last year, boosted by gains in the stock market and house prices.
Queen Elizabeth's funeral draws 26 million viewers in the U.K.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest U.S. lottery jackpot
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
Nathan MacKinnon signs 8-year deal, highest paid in NHL: AP source
The Colorado Avalanche are making Nathan MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL's salary cap era, with an eight-year contract that is worth US$100.8 million, according to a source that told the Associated Press.
Aaron Judge hits 60th home run, within 1 of Roger Maris' AL record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run Tuesday night, matching Babe Ruth and moving within one of Roger Maris’ American League season record.
P.K. Subban announces retirement after 13 NHL seasons
Former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban announced his retirement on his social media channels Tuesday morning.
Hertz plans to order up to 175K electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years
Hertz plans to order up to 175,000 electric vehicles from General Motors over the next five years. The agreement announced Tuesday includes electric vehicle deliveries through 2027 and will include SUVs, pickups and luxury automobiles.
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.
'Your gas guzzler kills': Edmonton woman finds warning on her SUV along with deflated tires
A vigilante trend of deflating SUV and pickup tires in the name of environmental protection appears to have arrived in Edmonton with one victim calling it "frustrating."