Judge orders man who knocked over port-a-potty to shovel manure
A row of portable restrooms is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthew Daly)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 12:11AM EDT
PAINESVILLE, Ohio - A judge known for unique sentences has ordered a man who knocked over a port-a-potty to clean manure out of animal pens at a county fairgrounds in Ohio.
Judge Michael Cicconetti recently suspended most of a 120-day jail sentence for 18-year-old Bayley Toth, who pleaded guilty and was convicted of criminal mischief, in favour of the creative punishment of cleaning up waste from animals at Lake County's fairgrounds.
The Municipal Court judge compared Toth's actions to those of an animal, saying "you act like an animal, you're going to take care of animals."
Authorities say the Painesville man spent a night with friends knocking over objects, including a port-a-potty, at a park.
Court officials say Toth defended himself in the case. No public phone listing could be found for him.