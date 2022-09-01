Judge: Jury can see swastikas Florida school shooter drew in class

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defence table during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool) Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defence table during the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Health Canada authorizes first bivalent COVID-19 booster, doses to start arriving Friday

Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social