Judge in Trump's hush money case delays date for ruling on presidential immunity

Remains of missing woman found in Saskatoon landfill, police say suspect dead
Saskatoon police say they have found the remains of a missing woman in a city landfill and that a suspect in her death has since died.
The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial is pushing back a date for a key ruling on presidential immunity until two days before Trump's scheduled sentencing.
The immunity decision had been due Sept. 6, with the sentencing set for Sept. 18. But then Trump's lawyers asked Judge Juan M. Merchan last week to rule first on their renewed bid to get the judge to step aside from the case.
In a letter made public Tuesday, Judge Juan M. Merchan postponed the immunity ruling to Sept. 16 -- if it's still needed after he decides next week whether to recuse himself.
Merchan said the Republican presidential nominee is still due in court Sept. 18 for "the imposition of sentence or other proceedings as appropriate.
Trump lawyer Todd Blanche and the Manhattan district attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.
A jury found Trump guilty in May of falsifying business records to conceal a deal to pay off porn actor Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. At the time, she was considering going public with a story of a sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier.
Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels and was later reimbursed by Trump, whose company logged the repayment as legal expenses. Prosecutors said that was an effort to disguise the true nature of the transactions and the underlying hush money deal.
Trump denies Daniels' claim, maintains he did nothing wrong and says the case is politically motivated. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is a Democrat.
Trump's lawyers say the Supreme Court's July ruling on presidential immunity warrants overturning the May guilty verdict and entirely dismissing the hush money case against Trump. The defence also c ontends that the trial was "tainted" by evidence that should not have been allowed under the high court's ruling, such as testimony from some Trump White House staffers and tweets he sent while president in 2018.
The high court's ruling curbs prosecutions of ex-presidents for official acts and restricts prosecutors in pointing to official acts as evidence that a commander in chief's unofficial actions were illegal.
The Manhattan district attorney's office maintains that the high court's opinion "has no bearing" on the hush money case because it involves unofficial acts for which the former president is not immune.
Meanwhile, Trump's lawyers asked Merchan last week, for a third time, to exit the case, saying his daughter's work for Vice President Kamala Harris' 2020 presidential campaign underscores questions about his ability to be impartial. Harris is now the Democratic nominee for president.
Merchan rejected two prior recusal requests last year, saying the defence's concerns were "hypothetical" and based on "innuendos" and "unsupported speculation."
But Trump lawyer Todd Blanche argued that Harris' entry into the presidential race makes those issues "even more concrete" and said the judge hadn't addressed them in enough detail.
The hush money case is one of four criminal prosecutions brought against Trump last year.
One federal case, accusing Trump of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, was dismissed last month. The Justice Department is appealing.
The others -- federal and Georgia state cases concerning Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss -- are not positioned to go to trial before the November election.
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Canadians have a right to know how a man with links to a foreign terror group evaded Canada's screening process to immigrate to Canada and become a citizen.
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
British Columbia officials say there is a risk of more landslides and bank erosion as a large lake of water and debris flows past a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days.
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
Twenty years ago on an Indonesian island, scientists discovered fossils of an early human species that stood at about three-and-a-half feet (1.07 metres) tall — earning them the nickname "hobbits."
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the decision.
While speculation has been swirling all summer around whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to reset his front bench, new data show Canadians are divided nearly down the middle on whether cabinet shuffles affect how they feel about the government.
The Canadian Olympic Committee said Tuesday it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse, citing 'new information' that has come to light about coach Rana Reider.
Staring out from a sepia-tinged photo is a smiling young woman with her blond hair swept up into a ponytail as she puts hay in a net in a horse stall.
The federal government is considering new regulations that could make fewer employers eligible to hire temporary foreign workers, Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault said Tuesday.
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
On July 24, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the area around Lachute, Que., northwest of Montreal, urging people to take shelter. The warning was accurate: a tornado touched down outside Lachute about an hour after the alert. But three other twisters that day slipped past forecasters.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate in her bid for the White House. Here are some things to know about the 60-year-old Democrat and military veteran.
The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country.
The leader of Hezbollah on Tuesday pledged a "strong and effective" response to the killing of its military commander by Israel last week and said it would act either alone or with its regional allies.
Britain has been convulsed by violence for the past week as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans clashed with police. The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists using social media to spread misinformation about a knife attack that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, marking a major milestone since her move to the top of the Democratic ticket ahead of the November presidential election.
Eating a couple more apples (and broccoli florets, cucumbers, bananas or green beans) may really help keep the doctor away — especially for people with high blood pressure at risk for heart and kidney disease, according to new research.
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Google has violated U.S. antitrust law with its search business, a federal judge ruled Monday, handing the tech giant a staggering court defeat with the potential to reshape how millions of Americans get information online and to upend decades of dominance.
'Twin Peaks' creator David Lynch said on Monday he is filled with happiness and will never retire despite an emphysema diagnosis, clarifying comments he made earlier to magazine Sight and Sound that he would most likely have to stop working.
Chappell Roan's huge summer just got bigger. The 26-year-old rising pop star garnered an unprecedented-sized crowd at the Lollapalooza music festival over the weekend, according to organizers.
After 10 days in theatres, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.
The dramatic stock market losses in recent days were unexpected, but one Canadian portfolio manager says investors should refrain from interpreting them as a sign that the North American economy is tipping into recession.
The midflight blowout of a panel from a Boeing 737 Max jet was so powerful that it blew open the plane's cockpit door and tore off the co-pilot's headset, and federal investigators began questioning officials from Boeing and its key supplier on Tuesday to understand how the accident occurred.
Elon Musk's social media platform X has sued a group of advertisers, alleging that a 'massive advertiser boycott' deprived the company of billions of dollars in revenue and violated antitrust laws.
Not content with dressing the top dogs of the music scene, from Beyoncé and Usher to Christina Aguilera, Dolce & Gabbana now has its sights on making actual dogs that bit more stylish.
An Olympic athlete celebrated his gold-medal win with an important question to his girlfriend.
A Chinese-American teen is vying to set a record as the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents in a quest that also aims to drum up donations for research into childhood cancer.
Canada’s men’s basketball team is out of the Paris Olympics after losing 82-73 to host France in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will press her fight for an Olympic gold medal Tuesday night amid the intense scrutiny over misconceptions about her gender.
Nissan showed Tuesday what it called a "cool paint" to keep people inside vehicles cooler, although the coating is six times thicker, making commercialization still a challenge.
The potential of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports is being welcomed by the Canadian head of General Motors as major producer BYD looks to enter the market.
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
After two years of owning a service dog, Charlene Izuka was inspired to share her experience and teach others about service dogs through a children's book.
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
One month after a U.S. family's belongings were snatched from an Airbnb rental in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the theft.
A fire erupted at a popular furniture store in Surrey's Cloverdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
British Columbia officials say there is a risk of more landslides and bank erosion as a large lake of water and debris flows past a landslide that blocked the Chilcotin River for days.
Toronto police say an internal investigation is underway after a video circulating on social media appeared to show an officer giving a citizen the middle finger over an argument about alleged illegal parking last week.
A new three-year construction project aimed at rehabilitating key bridges and ramps in downtown Toronto’s east end is giving drivers trying to get around the city more cause for concern.
Researchers are investigating after a possible tornado was spotted in Fort Erie, Ont. on Monday.
Intense thunderstorms rolled through southern Alberta on Monday, producing damaging hail and strong winds.
RCMP in Saskatchewan have revealed that a serious collision near the community of Wolseley on Monday was fatal.
A vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend had an 18-month-old child sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide over the long weekend.
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says its recently hired general manager is out after fewer than four months on the job.
The Victoria Bridge is closed in both directions for emergency repairs.
Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's help to locate a teenage girl who has been missing for just under a month.
A man who killed his common-law wife in their Morinville home in 2009 has been granted full parole.
The body of an Edmonton man was found on Monday more than 24 hours after he disappeared underwater at Moose Lake.
For the first time in franchise history, the Edmonton Riverhawks are going to the West Coast League playoffs.
A body recently discovered in West Saint John has been identified and police are treating the investigation as a homicide.
A Mount Hanley, N.S., man is in custody after an alleged knife attack in New Minas over the weekend.
Officers seized more than 3,000 grams of dry cannabis from an unlicensed dispensary in Moncton last week.
More than 130 dogs were removed from a home north of Winnipeg.
Winnipeg police continue to investigate after a crash involving a semi-truck and cyclist on Friday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Winnipeg Tuesday just over a month away from a federal byelection.
Work is now underway for a new joint use school in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighbourhood that the province says will be able to accommodate 850 students along with 90 childcare spots.
The province has reportedly lost more than $40,000 thanks to two separate incidents of fraud involving crown corporations.
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
Police are hoping the public can help them locate a missing 15-year-old.
The Saskatchewan government says it is introducing measures to ban cellphone use in schools during class time beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
A 32-year-old woman from Pelican Narrows, Sask. is dead after a single vehicle rollover Sunday morning in the RM of Buckland.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
Four people – including two women from Sudbury and two young offenders from southern Ontario – have been charged following an armed home invasion last weekend.
An area southwest of Aylmer is cleaning up after a sudden storm Monday afternoon caught people off guard. Hundreds of trees, tree branches, and even a flag pole were snapped along Rogers Road. Buildings and a vehicle were also damaged.
Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses saw a man causing a disturbance by screaming and shouting in the area of Hawthorne Road and Blackacres Boulevard.
The rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the chance of pooling on roads and flash flooding in some areas.
An afternoon collision shut down all southbound lanes on Highway 400 at Highway 88.
The R.O.P.E. Squad is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender.
Police charged an impaired driver after he purposely avoided officers who were conducting a Ride Check Program in Bradford.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lauzon Line and Lauzon Road where they learned a pickup truck headed north on Lauzon Road collided with a sedan travelling east on Lauzon Line.
The Lakeshore OPP have arrested a LaSalle man following a report of a collision.
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
The B.C. government says it's "extremely unsafe" to be near the banks of the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers both upstream and downstream from a massive landslide after water started flowing through the slide early Monday.
On Monday, the province named the 12 latest recipients of the Order of British Columbia, who are being recognized for excellence in their respective fields.
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
Cruising is a popular vacation choice among Canadians, offering a combination of relaxation, adventure and the convenience of visiting multiple destinations in a single trip.
The Town of Blind River has made significant progress in a multi-year project aimed at improving the shoreline of Lake Matinenda.
Figures from Newfoundland and Labrador's Justice Department show more than 14 per cent of inmates released from the province's largest correctional facility have no address on file to go home to.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
