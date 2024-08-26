Judge in Texas orders pause on Biden program that offers legal status to spouses of U.S. citizens

Amber Alert: Child missing from Montreal's South Shore
An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-year-old child missing from Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
A federal judge in Texas on Monday paused a Biden administration policy that would give spouses of U.S. citizens legal status without having to first leave the country, dealing at least a temporary setback to one of the biggest presidential actions to ease a path to citizenship in years.
The administrative stay issued by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker comes just days after 16 states, led by Republican attorneys general, challenged the program that could benefit an estimated 500,000 immigrants in the country, plus about 50,000 of their children.
One of the states leading the challenge is Texas, which in the lawsuit claimed the state has had to pay tens of millions of dollars annually from health care to law enforcement because of immigrants living in the state without legal status.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced the program in June. The court order, which lasts for two weeks but could be extended, comes one week after the Department of Homeland Security began accepting applications.
"The claims are substantial and warrant closer consideration than the court has been able to afford to date," Barker wrote.
Barker was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019 as a judge in Tyler, Texas, which lies in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a favored venue for advocates pushing conservative arguments.
The judge laid out a timetable that could produce a decision shortly before the presidential election Nov. 5 or before a newly elected president takes office in January. Barker gave both sides until Oct. 10 to file briefs in the case.
The policy offers spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status, who meet certain criteria, a path to citizenship by applying for a green card and staying in the U.S. while undergoing the process. Traditionally, the process could include a years-long wait outside of the U.S., causing what advocates equate to "family separation."
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the order.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton cheered the order.
“This is just the first step. We are going to keep fighting for Texas, our country, and the rule of law,” Paxton posted on the social media platform X.
Several families were notified of the receipt of their applications, according to attorneys advocating for eligible families who filed a motion to intervene earlier Monday.
“Texas should not be able to decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens and their immigrant spouses without confronting their reality,” Karen Tumlin, the founder and director of Justice Action Centre, said during the press conference before the order was issued.
The coalition of states accused the administration of bypassing Congress for “blatant political purposes.”
The program has been particularly contentious in an election year where immigration is one of the biggest issues, with many Republicans attacking the policy and contending it is essentially a form of amnesty for people who broke the law.
To be eligible for the program, immigrants must have lived continuously in the U.S. for at least 10 years, not pose a security threat or have a disqualifying criminal history, and have been married to a citizen by June 17 — the day before the program was announced.
They must pay a $580 fee to apply and fill out a lengthy application, including an explanation of why they deserve humanitarian parole and a long list of supporting documents proving how long they have been in the country.
If approved, applicants have three years to seek permanent residency. During that period, they can get work authorization.
Before this program, it was complicated for people who were in the U.S. illegally to get a green card after marrying an American citizen. They can be required to return to their home country — often for years — and they always face the risk they may not be allowed back in.
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Nighttime Russian drone and missile attacks struck across Ukraine, killing at least four people, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday, a day after a heavy barrage pounded energy facilities throughout the country.
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
Mariah Carey's mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day, the singer said Monday.
Oasis, the Britpop band known for timeless hits like 'Wonderwall' and 'Don't Look Back in Anger,' is reuniting for a tour of the British Isles next summer, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.
The importance of sleep for overall health cannot be overstated — it improves mood, boosts energy and lowers disease risk, to name just a few benefits.
The shutdown at Canada's two major railways last week was not the first time a simultaneous work stoppage brought trains to a halt.
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
For Charles Mwangi, the past five years have been 'mental torture,' a series of bureaucratic hurdles and sleepless nights barrelling toward his possible deportation.
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
A 47-year-old woman is dead after a suspected femicide inside a home in Ottawa's west end on Sunday evening.
Detectives on Monday described in court how they zeroed in on a Utah mother known for penning a children’s book about grief as the main suspect in her husband’s fatal poisoning.
A former head of investigations for Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office told officials investigating the 2014 disappearance of 43 students that the so-called “historic truth” presented to the public weeks later was cooked up by the highest ranking authorities in the government during meetings presided over by then-President Enrique Peña Nieto, a Mexican news outlet reported Monday.
The Taliban on Monday rejected concerns and criticism raised by the United Nations over new vice and virtue laws that ban women in Afghanistan from baring their faces and speaking in public places.
A landslide cut a path down a steep, thickly forested hillside and crashed into several homes in Ketchikan, killing one person and injuring three in the latest such disaster to strike mountainous southeast Alaska.
A U.S. army private who fled to North Korea just over a year ago will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges and take responsibility for his conduct, his lawyer said Monday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump on Monday is tying Vice-President Kamala Harris to the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal on the third anniversary of the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members.
Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett says his party will move a motion to force testimony from Canada's representative in New York if he does not appear at a Tuesday committee study into the purchase of a $9-million condo in Manhattan.
Canada-U.S. relations will take centre stage Tuesday as the federal cabinet wraps up the third and final day of its annual summer retreat.
The UN health agency on Monday launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission, including ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies.
Human brain samples collected at autopsy in early 2024 contained more tiny shards of plastic than samples collected eight years prior, according to a preprint posted online in May.
A healthy diet has long been hailed by some experts as one potentially important factor influencing the risk of COVID-19, or how bad someone’s case gets.
The arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France over the weekend has thrust the popular messaging service and its enigmatic founder into the spotlight.
Matching sets of footprints discovered in Africa and South America reveal that dinosaurs once traveled along a type of highway 120 million years ago before the two continents split apart, according to new research.
How can you protect your personal information and privacy? CTVNews.ca spoke to a cybersecurity expert on how to better safeguard against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.
Donald Duck was probably dreaming of a nice, refreshing pond to paddle in after appearing on the First We Feast show 'Hot Ones.'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs asked a federal judge Monday to throw out a lawsuit from a music producer who accused the music mogul of a broad pattern of sexual abuse and other misconduct.
A 34-year-old London Drugs employee has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing approximately $2 million in merchandise from the company over the course of five years.
The proportion of Canadians working from home has been falling for the past three years, according to a new report. Statistics Canada says 18.7 per cent of employees worked from home in 2024, down from 24.3 per cent in 2021.
An Equifax Canada report says missed credit payments were higher among younger Canadians in the second quarter due to living costs and unemployment.
After being named the world's top air guitarist in Finland, a 34-year-old Canadian man is trying to drum up interest back home for his tongue-in-cheek craft.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A state prison in northeast Ohio says that for the first time in the state's history, a five-course meal has been served to members of the public with food prepared by incarcerated men from fruits and vegetables grown in the prison garden.
Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen became the first player in major league history to appear in the same game for both teams when he took the field for Boston on Monday in the resumption of a rain-delayed game he started for Toronto in June.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers' all-time leading rushing is headed to the Ring of Honour.
Both Coco Gauff and Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen won their first-round matches on Monday at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
On any given day, you’ll find four-year-old Amelia walking with a lizard attached to a leash.
A former care aide who preyed on vulnerable Metro Vancouver seniors, stealing tens of thousands of dollars from them, has been handed a four-year prison term.
Growing potholes on a popular shortcut for drivers in East Vancouver are so big and plentiful that neighbours often hear tires slam into their traps.
At Greggs Furniture & Upholstery they’ve been building and fixing furniture for 70 years. In a few weeks, they’re permanently closing the door to the Victoria retail store.
A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after an overnight shooting in North York that left a second man injured as well.
A Calgary man is facing 24 charges related to sexual exploitation and child pornography.
Southern Alberta RCMP are searching for a missing mother and daughter.
Calgary police say speed is believed to be a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash in the city's deep south over the weekend.
A Gatineau, Que. resident has fallen victim to a phone scam that resulted in the loss of $12,000, but TD Bank has declined to reimburse the funds.
Sexual violence in schools is the most common type of complaint filed with Quebec's student ombudsman, new figures show.
An upcoming byelection in Montreal will have the longest ballot in the history of Canadian federal elections, breaking a record set earlier this summer in Toronto.
Ottawa's announcement Monday that it will tighten restrictions to limit the number of low-wage temporary foreign workers in the country should be a boon for young Albertans looking for work, says an Edmonton-based economist.
Hope Mission is opening a new homeless shelter this fall, and it's not downtown.
So long, chums: the chemical culling of goldfish is back on in a west Edmonton neighbourhood.
The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) is investigating a report of a possible bear attack in Eastern Passage, N.S.
A man has received a four-year sentence for manslaughter in Truro, N.S.
Canada-U.S. relations will take centre stage Tuesday as the federal cabinet wraps up the third and final day of its annual summer retreat.
A Winnipeg senior is warning others to be vigilant after someone tried to scam her out of nearly $20,000.
New data shows the powerful might of a storm that wreaked havoc on parts of Manitoba over the weekend.
A Monday night crash in north Winnipeg has left one woman with significant injuries.
As the federal government has vowed to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in the country – citing mistreatment and abuse as one concern among many – statistics show that Saskatchewan is on the bottom of the spectrum when it comes to employers taking advantage of their workers.
A girl under the age of 12 has died after the RCMP says she and three other pedestrians were hit by a drunk driver in Key First Nation on Saturday.
Just over a month ago, Rally Around Homelessness launched their 'I Gotch You' campaign, which worked to provide new underwear to those in need. Now, the organization is taking the natural next step: helping people wash their clothes.
Alissa Gooden said she got a confirmation email from Waterloo Region's extended child care program but, two weeks later, was told that it was a mistake.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating two attempted abductions over the weekend.
Waterloo Regional Police have closed Roseville Road for a crash investigation.
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
A week after one of the largest rental property companies in western Canada revealed the extent of a data breach that happened three months prior, tenants are saying they've learned of the cybersecurity attack from CTV News, and not the company.
Saskatchewan’s largest First Nation says it has approved a settlement agreement with the federal government valued at $601.5-million.
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
Provincial police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are raising awareness about new variations of banking scams.
Inukshuk, the 21-year-old polar bear at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat, has died, officials announced Monday.
A 42-year-old London man is facing a slew of charges following a vehicle striking a residence in the city’s east end over the weekend that caused $100,000 in damages.
Speaking in London on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the funds that are expected to enable the construction of 17,576 new homes in the city.
A London company is facing a $100,000 fine for a workplace fatality that took place in 2020. Integrated Solutions Inc. is a company that installs satellite dishes on residential rooftops.
Police are searching for suspects after a reported armed robbery at one of Simcoe County's largest shopping centers.
Innisfil emergency services roll up their sleeves during the Sirens for Life campaign.
An Orillia man accused of second-degree murder on a rural property last November appeared in a virtual Barrie courtroom Monday.
A homeless man, only identifying himself as Kyle, agreed to speak to CTV News and admits living in an encampment can be chaotic.
A new city report outlines a comprehensive approach to managing Windsor's population of Canada Geese, steering clear of controversial culling methods in favour of a multi-faceted strategy that includes habitat management, hazing efforts, and removing eggs from nests.
Windsor-Essex is bracing for changes in its labor market following the federal government's decision to impose stricter limitations on low-wage temporary foreign workers.
At Greggs Furniture & Upholstery they’ve been building and fixing furniture for 70 years. In a few weeks, they’re permanently closing the door to the Victoria retail store.
Growing throughout Oak Bay’s Uplands neighbourhood is a tiny mushroom that if ingested could cost you your life.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
Lethbridge police have charged a teen from Taber, Alta., with mischief after he allegedly damaged the city's Pride crosswalk.
The Alberta Energy Regulator seems to be going ahead with hearings on coal exploration in the Rocky Mountains despite a court ruling that opened the question of whether those applications should have been accepted.
A veritable venture to Victorian England served as a support for hospice care in the Sault.
Canadian alt-punk rock icon Bif Naked has released her first studio album in 15 years and preformed in West Nipissing over the weekend.
A 44-year-old woman has been charged after the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service executed a search warrant on a home and vehicle in Kasabonika Lake First Nation.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
