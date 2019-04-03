Judge imposes first jail terms in Penn St. frat death case
The former Penn State Beta Theta Pi currently sits empty on Burrowes Road after being shut down. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 12:59AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2019 10:12AM EDT
BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- A judge is issuing jail sentences to three former Penn State fraternity members in the 2017 death of a pledge, the first defendants to face the prospect of incarceration in a case that rewrote Pennsylvania's anti-hazing law.
A Centre County judge sentenced four former Beta Theta Pi members Tuesday for hazing surrounding the death of 19-year-old sophomore Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.
Their minimum sentences were one month, two months and three months, and three months of house arrest.
Piazza drank heavily the night of a pledge bid acceptance ceremony and was fatally injured in a series of falls.
Twenty-eight members of the now-shuttered fraternity have faced charges, although the most serious allegations of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault were dismissed or withdrawn.
