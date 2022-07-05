Judge holds hearing on challenge of Mississippi abortion law

Judge holds hearing on challenge of Mississippi abortion law

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians

Even though it may seem years away, saving for retirement is a top priority among 26 per cent of Canadians aged 18 to 34, a recent survey from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan found. However, 79 per cent of respondents in that age group say saving for retirement is prohibitively expensive.

Canada

World

  • 'They couldn't breathe': Survivor shares details inside migrant trailer

    Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week on the edge of San Antonio. The 20-year-old from Guatemala's capital said it was already hot on June 27 when she stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer.

  • U.S. seeks focus on 'urgent' needs of Ukraine at Swiss meeting

    A top U.S. diplomat on Tuesday urged allies of Ukraine to help the war-battered country meet its 'immediate and urgent' needs -- not only longer-term rebuilding -- as scores of countries wrapped up a two-day conference aimed at helping Ukraine recover from Russia's war, when it ends one day.

  • July Fourth event shooting causes panic in Philadelphia

    Scores of people watching a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia ran for cover when gunshots rang out, forcing them to leave behind strollers and other personal items as they sought refuge from what many feared was an active shooter.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social