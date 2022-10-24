Judge hears testimony in bid to strike down Georgia abortion law

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an unusual proceeding in which the judge will issue a verdict after lawyers submit written arguments.

Former Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng, left, and his attorney, Thomas Plunkett, arrive for sentencing for violating George Floyd's civil rights outside the Federal Courthouse on July 27, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP, File)

Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission

Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social