Judge dismissive of Trump's reasons to skip N.Y. rape trial

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social