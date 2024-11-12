World

    • Judge delays ruling on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case

    Donald Trump enters at a campaign event, June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File) Donald Trump enters at a campaign event, June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    A judge postponed a decision on whether to undo U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money case, after his lawyers called for freezing and ultimately dismissing the case so he can run the country.

    New York Judge Juan M. Merchan had been set to rule Tuesday on their earlier request to throw out his conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer on presidential immunity. Instead, he told Trump's lawyers Tuesday he'd delay the ruling until Nov. 19.

    According to emails filed in court, Trump lawyer Emil Bove asked for the delay over the weekend, arguing that putting the case on hold -- and then ending it altogether -- is "necessary to avoid unconstitutional impediments to President Trump's ability to govern."

    Prosecutors agreed to the delay.

    Trump won back the White House a week ago but the legal question concerns the Republican's status as a past president, not an impending one.

    A jury convicted Trump in May of falsifying business records related to a US$130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels in 2016. The payout was to buy her silence about claims that she had sex with Trump.

    He says they didn't, denies any wrongdoing and maintains the prosecution was a political tactic meant to harm his latest campaign.

    Just over a month after the verdict, the Supreme Court ruled that ex-presidents can't be prosecuted for actions they took in the course of running the country, and prosecutors can't cite those actions even to bolster a case centered on purely personal conduct.

    Trump's lawyers cited the ruling to argue that the hush money jury got some evidence it shouldn't have, such as Trump's presidential financial disclosure form and testimony from some White House aides.

    Prosecutors disagreed and said the evidence in question was only "a sliver" of their case.

    Trump's criminal conviction was a first for any ex-president. It left the 78-year-old facing the possibility of punishment ranging from a fine or probation to up to four years in prison.

    The case centered on how Trump accounted for reimbursing his personal attorney for the Daniels payment.

    The lawyer, Michael Cohen, fronted the money. He later recouped it through a series of payments that Trump's company logged as legal expenses. Trump, by then in the White House, signed most of the checks himself.

    Prosecutors said the designation was meant to cloak the true purpose of the payments and help cover up a broader effort to keep voters from hearing unflattering claims about the Republican during his first campaign.

    Trump said that Cohen was legitimately paid for legal services, and that Daniels' story was suppressed to avoid embarrassing Trump's family, not to influence the electorate.

    Trump was a private citizen -- campaigning for president, but neither elected nor sworn in -- when Cohen paid Daniels in October 2016. He was president when Cohen was reimbursed, and Cohen testified that they discussed the repayment arrangement in the Oval Office.

    Trump has been fighting for months to overturn the verdict and could now seek to leverage his status as president-elect. Although he was tried as a private citizen, his forthcoming return to the White House could propel a court to step in and avoid the unprecedented spectacle of sentencing a former and future president.

    While urging Merchan to nix the conviction, Trump also has been trying to move the case to federal court. Before the election, a federal judge repeatedly said no to the move, but Trump has appealed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News