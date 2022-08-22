Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Florida search

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had a penchant for collecting. And that lifelong habit -- combined with his careless handling of classified information, and a chaotic transition born from his refusal to accept defeat in 2020 -- have all culminated in a federal investigation that poses extraordinary legal and political challenges.

  • Ukraine war: six months that shook the world

    Six months ago this week, Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on a "special military operation" - a mass invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since the Second World War.

    Dmyto Shengur cleans rubble in front of the house which was damaged after Russian bombardment of residential area in Nikopol, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug, 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

    A federal judge acknowledged Monday that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate might be so extensive as to make the document 'meaningless' if released to the public. But he said he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the 'intense' public interest in the investigation.

