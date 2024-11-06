World

    • Judge blocks Pentagon chief's voiding of plea deals for Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, others in 9/11 case

    In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI detention facility is seen on April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (Alex Brandon/AP file photo) In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI detention facility is seen on April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. (Alex Brandon/AP file photo)
    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    A judge at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, has ruled that plea bargains struck by alleged 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two codefendants remain valid, striking down an order by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to throw out the plea deals and continue to trial, a government official said Wednesday.

    The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the order, by Air Force Col. and Judge Matthew McCall, has not yet been posted publicly or officially announced.

    The plea agreements would spare Mohammed and two others the risk of the death penalty in exchange for guilty pleas in the long-running 9/11 case. Government prosecutors negotiated the deals with the defence under government auspices, and the top official for the Guantanamo military commission approved the deal.

    The plea deals in the Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, spurred immediate political blowback by Republican lawmakers and others when announced in early August.

    Within days of the deals becoming public, Austin issued a brief order saying he was nullifying the plea agreements. Plea bargains in possible death penalty cases over one of the gravest crimes ever on U.S. soil were a momentous step that should only be decided by the defense secretary, Austin said then.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News