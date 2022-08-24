Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation that would require hospitals in the state to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk.
Texas sued Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Xavier Becerra last month, arguing that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law commonly referred to as EMTALA, doesn't require doctors to provide abortions if doing so would violate a state law.
In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix temporarily blocked the government from enforcing the guidance in Texas, saying the guidance would force physicians to place the health of the pregnant person over that of the fetus or embryo even though EMTALA “is silent as to abortion.” He also said the guidance couldn't be enforced against members of two national anti-abortion medical organizations, the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations.
Performing an abortion creates an “emergency medical condition” in the fetus or embryo, the judge wrote.
“Since the statute is silent on the question, the Guidance cannot answer how doctors should weigh risks to both a mother and her unborn child,” the judge's order said. “Nor can it, in doing so, create a conflict with state law where one does not exist. The Guidance was thus unauthorized.”
The Department of Health and Human Services said it was reviewing the legal decision to determine its next steps.
A similar case is playing out in Idaho, where a federal judge suggested Monday that the state's abortion ban might violate EMTALA. A ruling in that case is expected later Wednesday.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the Texas decision, “a blow to Texans,” saying pregnant women in Texas may now be denied appropriate treatment for conditions such as dangerously high blood pressure or severe bleeding.
“It's wrong, it's backwards, and women may die as a result. The fight is not over,” Jean-Pierre said in a prepared statement. “The President will continue to push to require hospitals to provide life-saving and health-preserving reproductive care.”
The Department of Health and Human Services issued the guidance in July, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a constitutional right.
The agency cited EMTALA requirements on medical facilities to determine whether a person seeking treatment might be in labor or whether they face an emergency health situation - or one that could develop into an emergency - and to provide stabilizing treatment.
Texas argued that the EMTALA guidelines also violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which says some laws must be narrowly tailored to serve a compelling government interest if they affect individuals' religious freedoms.
In Texas, a ban on abortion at all points of a pregnancy is scheduled to take effect Thursday. It has narrow exceptions for saving the life of the unborn child or woman, preventing a serious health condition from being aggravated or caused by the pregnancy, or removing an ectopic pregnancy.
Texas clinics have already stopped offering nearly all types of abortion because of uncertainty over whether the state's 1925 ban can be enforced. The state also has a ban on abortions after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, which is generally about six weeks into a pregnancy and often before a woman realizes she's pregnant.
In his ruling, Hendrix said the Department of Health and Human Services' guidance went beyond the bounds of EMTALA by allowing some abortions before they threaten the life of a pregnant person.
“The Guidance itself cites an `incomplete medical abortion' as a potential emergency medical condition that may require abortion,” Hendrix noted. “Since the Guidance permits a physician to immediately complete a medical abortion - regardless of whether the unborn child is still alive and before it presents a threat to the life of the mother - it goes beyond Texas's law.”
Even in cases where the pregnancy does threaten the life of the mother, Texas law generally requires physicians to choose procedures that maximize the chances that the fetus will survive, the judge wrote.
“The Guidance gives Texas hospitals and physicians license - much more, requires them - to violate Texas abortion laws if their medical judgment says an abortion is required to stabilize the patient in a situation prohibited by Texas law,” Hendrix said.
Like Texas, Republican-led Idaho's abortion ban is set to take effect on Thursday. But the Idaho law has a few key differences: It starts after cardiac activity is detected, it includes ectopic pregnancies, and it has no exception for conditions that could seriously damage the mother's health.
The Idaho law effectively makes it a felony to perform any abortion in “clinically diagnosable pregnancies.” Physicians can defend themselves in court by arguing that an abortion they provided was necessary to prevent the pregnant woman's death or was done in a case of rape or incest and the woman reported the crime to law enforcement and gave a copy of the report to the physician. Law enforcement reports are sealed in Idaho during investigations and can take months or longer to obtain.
The U.S. Department of Justice sued Idaho earlier this month, saying its abortion ban violates EMTALA.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Canada reiterates support for Ukraine on six-month anniversary of Russian invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Day parole extended for Michael White, convicted of killing pregnant wife in 2005
An Edmonton man convicted of killing his pregnant wife and dumping her body in a ditch more than 15 years ago has been granted another six months of day parole.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Incoming Supreme Court justice O'Bonsawin tells parliamentarians she hopes to make 'lasting contribution'
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Quiet quitting is the latest workplace trend, but it doesn't mean what you think
Years of long hours, understaffed companies and burned-out employees have all led to the latest TikTok trend: quiet quitting.
Canada
-
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
-
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
World
-
Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months
Here is where things stand six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the largest military conflict in Europe since the Second World War.
-
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Ukraine braced for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warned could be especially brutal Russian attacks Wednesday as the country observed its Independence Day -- and marked the war's six-month point -- under conditions considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital.
-
'Large-scale' fighting shatters lull in Ethiopia's Tigray
Ethiopia's military has launched a 'large-scale' offensive for the first time in a year in the country's northern Tigray region, Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.
-
-
Judge blocks enforcement of Biden abortion guidance in Texas
A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the federal government from enforcing a legal interpretation that would require hospitals in the state to provide abortion services if the health or life of the mother is at risk.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers sue for over US$878K in fees
A law firm that helped defend Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite convicted of helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls, is suing her, her brother and husband, saying it was never paid for more than US$878,000 for its work.
Politics
-
Incoming Supreme Court justice O'Bonsawin tells parliamentarians she hopes to make 'lasting contribution'
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
-
Canada reiterates support for Ukraine on six-month anniversary of Russian invasion
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Wednesday Canada needs to remain steadfast in its support of Ukraine, as the country marked its Independence Day and the six-month anniversary of Russia's invasion.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
Health
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
-
Yelp to begin prominently labelling crisis pregnancy centres to avoid confusion
Yelp on Tuesday said it is introducing a new label to more clearly identify crisis pregnancy centres, which do not perform abortions and typically attempt to persuade people from terminating pregnancies, in the latest example of tech companies adapting their policies in the wake of the demise of Roe v. Wade.
-
Newfoundland health authority reviewing about 3,000 mammograms for possible issues
A health authority in central Newfoundland says it's reviewing mammograms for approximately 3,000 patients after discovering some images had been analyzed using incorrect screens.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones at 'far out' event on September 7
Apple sent out press invites on Wednesday for an event on September 7, where the company is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup.
-
Japan considering development of new nuclear reactors
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday instructed his government to consider developing safer, smaller nuclear reactors, signaling a renewed emphasis on nuclear energy years after many of the country's plants were shut down.
-
SEC questions Twitter on how it counts fake accounts
U.S. securities regulators are questioning Twitter about how it counts fake accounts on its platform.
Entertainment
-
Harry Styles talks privacy and sexuality in a new interview
Harry Styles, former One Direction teen idol and current solo superstar, has reflected on his highly publicized and dissected private life in a new interview.
-
Film about Waterloo, Ont.-based Blackberry to star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton
The story of Canada's tarnished pocket gem the BlackBerry is headed for the movies.
-
Meghan says she didn't realize ambition was considered bad until she started dating Prince Harry
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has said she did not realize ambition could be considered a 'terrible' quality in a woman until she started dating her future husband, Prince Harry.
Business
-
Canada has short window to get ahead of U.S. hydrogen efforts, backer warns
It is feasible to start exporting small shipments of Canadian-made hydrogen to Europe within three years but only if everyone moves quickly, the chairman of a company behind one of the biggest proposed green hydrogen projects in Atlantic Canada said Wednesday.
-
Financial markets largely flat; all eyes on upcoming Jackson Hole conference
North American stock markets were largely flat Wednesday as investors took a breather in advance of Friday's meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole, Wyo.
-
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
Lifestyle
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
Here's how much the average tip is at an Ontario restaurant as 'tip-flation' soars
A recent survey found Ontarians are tipping way more when they dine out than they did before the pandemic.
-
Tim Hortons is now serving pizza at select GTA locations
Tim Hortons is testing out some new menu ideas, adding pizza to its list of food options at select locations in a trial run.
Sports
-
Curacao eliminates Vancouver team representing Canada at Little League World Series
The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.
-
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname 'Lenny the Cool,' died Wednesday. He was 87.
-
'You don't imagine she's 12 when you watch her play': Vancouver girl is youngest ever to qualify for CP Women's Open
She's been described as a 'virtuoso,' and at age 12, Lucy Lin is also the youngest player ever to qualify for the CP Women's Open.
Autos
-
Edmunds: Five cars that won't be around for 2023
The collection of new vehicles on sale is constantly changing with all of the latest introductions and discontinuations. While the all-new vehicles get plenty of hype, automakers are typically quiet when they cease production of a vehicle. As such, shoppers often don't realize they're gone until it's too late.
-
McLaren and Ricciardo to split ahead of 2023 after buyout
Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren will split at the end of the Formula One season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian on the final year of his contract.
-
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains begins service in Germany
German officials launched what they say is the world's first fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains Wednesday, replacing 15 diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in the state of Lower Saxony.