Judge blocks effort to shield military transgender ban info
In this March 27, 2018, file photo, plaintiffs Cathrine Schmid, second left, and Conner Callahan, second right, listens with supporters during a news conference in front of a federal courthouse following a hearing in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 12:42PM EDT
BALTIMORE -- A federal judge in Maryland has denied an effort by U.S. President Donald J. Trump's administration to shield information it used to implement a ban on transgender people in the military.
The American Civil Liberties Union sued the administration on behalf of a dozen transgender people who are currently serving or want to serve in the armed forces.
U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite ruled Tuesday that the documents are relevant to the administration's intent. He says whether the ban was for military purposes or for purely political and discriminatory purposes "is at the very heart of this litigation."
The ACLU contends the ban violates the constitutional guarantees of equal protection and substantive due process by singling out transgender individuals for unequal and discriminatory treatment. The lawsuit was filed last year.