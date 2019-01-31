Judge awards US$300M to family of journalist killed in Syria
In this May 13, 2013, file photo, the photo of journalist Marie Colvin who was killed in Syria while she was reporting from there, is seen on the wall of the Newseum during the Journalist Memorial Re-dedication ceremony of the journalists who died reporting the news in 2012 in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 31, 2019 3:27PM EST
WASHINGTON -- Seven years after correspondent Marie Colvin was killed while covering the Syrian revolution, a Washington court has found the Syrian government liable and awarded more than US$300 million in damages.
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson unsealed her verdict late Wednesday night. Berman concluded the Syrian military had worked to locate and then deliberately target the makeshift media centre in the city of Homs where Colvin and other journalists were working.
A longtime foreign correspondent for The Sunday Times, Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed on Feb. 22, 2012, by sustained artillery barrages against the apartment building housing the media centre.
Lawyers for Colvin's family argued that her death was essentially an assassination. They hope to recover the US$302 million settlement by targeting frozen Syrian government assets overseas.
