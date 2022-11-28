Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in Florida face-biting case

Austin Harrouff, center, wearing stripes, accused of brutally killing a Tequesta couple in 2016, appears Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart, Fla., as defense attorney Robert Watson, standing in front of Harrouff, asks Martin County Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer Jr., to not allow video recording of a mental health evaluation to be conducted by a psychologist hired by the state. (Xavier Mascarenas/TCPalm.com via AP, File) Austin Harrouff, center, wearing stripes, accused of brutally killing a Tequesta couple in 2016, appears Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Martin County Courthouse in Stuart, Fla., as defense attorney Robert Watson, standing in front of Harrouff, asks Martin County Circuit Judge Sherwood Bauer Jr., to not allow video recording of a mental health evaluation to be conducted by a psychologist hired by the state. (Xavier Mascarenas/TCPalm.com via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hawaii's Mauna Loa starts to erupt, sending ash nearby

Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began spewing ash and debris from its summit, prompting civil defense officials to warn residents on Monday to prepare in case the eruption causes lava to flow toward communities.

opinion

opinion | 6 tips to achieve financial independence in Canada

Wouldn't it be nice to never have to work again? While this may sound like a dream to many, it is entirely possible. CTVNews.ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares a handful of helpful tips on how to potentially achieve financial independence.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social