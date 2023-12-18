Jordan says it foiled plot against its security by Iran-linked smugglers from Syria
Jordan's army said it foiled a plot on Monday by dozens of infiltrators from Syria linked to pro-Iranian militias, who crossed its border with rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives.
State broadcaster al Mamlaka said the army blew up a vehicle laden with explosives as it resisted the biggest armed cross border operation to smuggle weapons and drugs in recent years.
The army earlier said the infiltrators had fled back across the border after injuring several army personnel in latest of several major incursions since the start of the month that has left one Jordanian soldier and at least a dozen smugglers dead.
Jordanian officials, like their Western allies, say that Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group and militias who control much of southern Syria were behind a surge in drug and weapons smuggling.
"Jordan knows the country that stands behind this. It's Iran that is sponsoring these militias. These are hostile military actions against Jordan on its territory," said Samih Maayteh, a former minister briefed by officials on developments.
Iran and Hezbollah say the allegations are part of Western plots against the country. Syria denies complicity with Iranian-backed militias linked to its army and security forces.
U.N. experts and U.S. and European officials say the illicit drug trade finances a proliferation of pro-Iranian militias and pro-government paramilitary forces created by more than a decade of conflict in Syria.
War-torn Syria has become the region's main site for a multi-billion-dollar drug trade, with Jordan being a key transit route to the oil-rich Gulf states for a Syrian-made amphetamine known as captagon, Western anti-narcotics officials and Washington say.
The army said it would "continue to track these armed groups and prevent any attempt to undermine the kingdom's national security."
"The last few days have seen a spike in these operations that are changing from infiltration attempts and smuggling to armed clashes with the goal of crossing the border by force and targeting border guards," the army statement added.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi last week told Iran's Foreign Minister Hossien Amirabdollahian during a meeting in Geneva that Tehran should do more to rein in militias it finances that are active along the Syrian-Jordanian border, officials say.
They say the Jordanian army was considering conducting pre-emptive strikes inside Syria against those militias linked to the drug trade and their facilities in a bid to stem what they say is an alarming rise in cross-border incursions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland 'absolutely' thinks Liberals can win again under Trudeau, plans to run for re-election
A decade after she was first elected, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she plans to run again in the next federal election, while sidestepping the question of whether she's eyeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job.
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Canada is one of 14 countries that issued a statement of concern over violence in the West Bank, calling on Israel to do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah set to take plea agreement in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called '8 Passengers,' is expected to enter a plea agreement at a hearing Monday on charges that she abused and starved two of her children, her attorney said.
Storm batters Northeastern U.S. with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
A storm barrelled up the East Coast on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees in the Northeast, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, and forcing flight cancellations and school closures.
Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offense claims, U.K. media say
Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offense allegations, British media reported Monday.
40% of single-parent homes can’t afford basic needs, says The Salvation Army
One in four Canadians is struggling to afford the rising cost of covering basic needs, new data released by The Salvation Army shows, but that figure climbs even higher for single parents.
Pope Francis approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples
The Vatican issued a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to 'an exhaustive moral analysis' to receive it.
Tim Hortons to revive beloved dutchie, other favourites to mark 60th anniversary
The dutchie, a sweet, square-shaped treat speckled with raisins, dates back to the brand's 1964 inception but was taken off the menu in the early 2000s. It made a short-lived reappearance in 2017 for Canada's 150th anniversary.
AGING IN CANADA Is Canada ready for an increasingly diverse senior population? Here's what health experts say
The number of seniors in Canada's visible minority population is expected to nearly triple over the next 20 years, according to data projections from Statistics Canada. As the country's senior population becomes increasingly diverse, experts say health-care systems are not adequately equipped to meet their needs.
Canada
-
'A lot of pushback': A look at the 18 letters sent to Sask. ahead of school pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
-
Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season
The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.
-
Downtown stabbing victim identified as 14-year-old girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service say a 14-year-old Indigenous girl was with a group of young people shortly before she was fatally stabbed in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15.
-
Strongest wind, heaviest rain still to come for the Maritimes
A strong coastal storm is heading for the Maritimes Monday.
-
RCMP warn about spike in online extremism among Canadian youth
RCMP are warning about a rise in violent extremism among Canadian youth and Jewish leaders are urging community members to be diligent after two teenagers were arrested on terror-related charges in the last five days.
World
-
UN Security Council to vote on resolution urging cessation of hostilities in Gaza to deliver aid
The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for an urgent cessation of hostilities in Gaza to allow unhindered access to deliver humanitarian aid to the massive number of civilians in need of food, water, medicine and other essentials.
-
Pope Francis approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples
The Vatican issued a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to 'an exhaustive moral analysis' to receive it.
-
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah set to take plea agreement in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called '8 Passengers,' is expected to enter a plea agreement at a hearing Monday on charges that she abused and starved two of her children, her attorney said.
-
Jordan says it foiled plot against its security by Iran-linked smugglers from Syria
The Jordanian army said on Monday dozens of infiltrators from Syria crossed its border with rocket launchers, anti-personnel mines and explosives in what it said was a foiled plot against the kingdom's security.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
-
Man charged with DUI after crashing into motorcade vehicle at Biden campaign headquarters
The driver of a car that struck an SUV in President Joe Biden’s motorcade Sunday night, causing damage to both vehicles and appearing to startle the president as he left his campaign headquarters, has been charged with DUI according to authorities in Wilmington, Delaware.
Politics
-
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Canada is one of 14 countries that issued a statement of concern over violence in the West Bank, calling on Israel to do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians.
-
Freeland 'absolutely' thinks Liberals can win again under Trudeau, plans to run for re-election
A decade after she was first elected, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she plans to run again in the next federal election, while sidestepping the question of whether she's eyeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job.
-
Feasibility of two-state solution has increased since Israel-Hamas war started: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she believes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is more possible to achieve now than before the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.
Health
-
Critics caution against plan to expand medical assistance in dying to those with mental illness
Hope is what kept Laurel Walker alive as thoughts of suicide overwhelmed her, and that is exactly what she says would be stripped from people battling the same darkness if Canada forges ahead with plans to expand medical assistance in dying to those with a mental disorder.
-
Quebec emergency room doctors say situation is 'out of control'
An organization representing Quebec emergency room doctors is the latest to sound the alarm about the dire situation in the province's ERs.
-
Holidays an even tougher time for those living with addiction
The head of a Quebec treatment centre says that for many people dealing with addictions, the holidays are a source of anxiety rather than joy.
Sci-Tech
-
YEAR IN REVIEW
YEAR IN REVIEW 2023: The year we played with artificial intelligence -- and weren't sure what to do about it
Artificial intelligence went mainstream in 2023 -- it was a long time coming yet has a long way to go for the technology to match people's science fiction fantasies of human-like machines.
-
Former Pakistan PM uses AI to deliver speech from prison
For the first time, artificial intelligence has been used to deliver a speech by Pakistan's imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan to supporters. The stunning development could help his political party to win upcoming elections, analysts said Monday.
-
Biggest solar flare in years temporarily disrupts Earth's radio signals
Multiple pilots reported communication disruptions, with the impact felt across the country, according to the space weather forecasting centre.
Entertainment
-
Russell Brand questioned by London police over 6 more sexual offense claims, U.K. media say
Comedian Russell Brand has been questioned for a second time by police investigating sexual offense allegations, British media reported Monday.
-
Lucasfilm, APTN join plans for Ojibwe version of 'Star Wars: A New Hope'
The galaxy of 'Star Wars' is expanding once again as plans take shape to translate the original 1977 Hollywood hit into the Ojibwe language.
-
Amid accusations, French actor Gerard Depardieu's figure is removed from a Paris wax museum
The wax figure of actor Gerard Depardieu has been removed from Paris' most famous wax museum, following negative reactions from visitors over allegations about his conduct with women, the museum said Monday.
Business
-
European Union investigating Musk's X over possible breaches of social media law
The European Union is looking into whether Elon Musk's online platform X breached tough new social media regulations in the first such investigation since the rules designed to make online content less toxic took effect.
-
Storied U.S. Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Nippon Steel
U.S. Steel, the Pittsburgh steel producer that played a key role in the nation's industrialization, is being acquired by Nippon Steel in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $14.1 billion.
-
Canopy Growth sells This Works skin care brand to U.K. investment firm
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has sold its This Works skin care and wellness brand to a U.K. investment firm.
Lifestyle
-
6-year-old's acts of kindness make waves in St. John's, N.L.
Jackson Price has spent a lot of time this year making sandwiches, soups, hot chocolates and gift cards for vulnerable populations in St. John's, making waves in the community.
-
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Sports
-
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
-
LeBron James-produced special wins Daytime Emmy award
A show produced by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has won a Daytime Emmy. "Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism" won for outstanding daytime special at the Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony Saturday in Los Angeles.
-
Luton Town player Tom Lockyer 'responsive' after suffering cardiac arrest on pitch
Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is 'thankfully responsive' after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, his club announced.
Autos
-
Canada to announce all new cars must be zero emissions by 2035
Canada expects to announce this week that all new cars will have to be zero emissions by 2035, a senior government source said, as Ottawa is set to unveil new regulations in the latest example of countries around the world pushing for electrification.
-
OPINION
OPINION Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.