John Hinckley Jr., who shot Ronald Reagan, freed from court oversight after decades
John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, was freed from court oversight Wednesday, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals.
“After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, FREEDOM AT LAST!!!,” he wrote on Twitter shortly after 12 p.m.
The lifting of all restrictions had been expected since late September. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington said he'd free Hinckley on June 15 if he continued to remain mentally stable in the community in Virginia where he has lived since 2016.
Hinckley, who was acquitted by reason of insanity, spent the decades before that in a Washington mental hospital.
Freedom for Hinckley will include giving a concert - he plays guitar and sings - in Brooklyn, New York, that's scheduled for July. He's already gained nearly 30,000 followers on Twitter and YouTube in recent months as the judge loosened Hinckley's restrictions before fully lifting all of them.
But the graying 67-year-old is far from being the household name that he became after shooting and wounding the 40th U.S. president - and several others - outside a Washington hotel. Today, historians say Hinckley is at best a question on a quiz show and someone who unintentionally helped build the Reagan legend and inspire a push for stricter gun control.
“If Hinckley had succeeded in killing Reagan, then he would have been a pivotal historical figure,” H.W. Brands, a historian and Reagan biographer, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “As it is, he is a misguided soul whom history has already forgotten.”
Barbara A. Perry, a professor and director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center, said that Hinckley “would be maybe a Jeopardy question.”
But his impact remains tangible in Reagan's legacy.
“For the president himself to have been so seriously wounded, and to come back from that - that actually made Ronald Reagan the legend that he became ... like the movie hero that he was,” Perry said.
Reagan showed grace and humor in the face of death, Perry said. After being shot, the president told emergency room doctors that he hoped they were all Republicans. He later joked to his wife Nancy that he was sorry he “forgot to duck.”
When the president first spoke to Congress after the shooting, he looked “just a little bit thinner, but he's still the robust cowboy that is Ronald Reagan,” Perry said.
The assassination attempt paralyzed Reagan press secretary James Brady, who died in 2014.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed into law the Brady Bill, which required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers. The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence are named after Brady and his wife Sarah.
The shooting also injured Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police officer Thomas Delahanty.
McCarthy told the AP last year that he didn't “have a lot of good Christian thoughts” about Hinckley.
“But in any case, I hope they're right,” McCarthy, then 72, said of Hinckley's impending release from supervision. “Because the actions of this man could have changed the course of history.”
Hinckley was 25 and suffering from acute psychosis when he shot Reagan and the others. When jurors found him not guilty by reason of insanity, they said he needed treatment and not a lifetime in confinement. He was ordered to live at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Washington.
In the 2000s, Hinckley began making visits to his parents' home in a gated Williamsburg community. A 2016 court order granted him permission to live with his mom full time, albeit under various restrictions, after experts said his mental illness had been in remission for decades.
Hinckley's mother died in July. He signed a lease on a one-bedroom apartment in the area last year and began living there with his cat, Theo, according to court filings.
Stephen J. Morse, a University of Pennsylvania professor of law and psychiatry, told the AP last year that Hinckley's acquittal by reason of insanity means “he is not to blame for those terrible things that happened and he cannot be punished.”
“If he hadn't attempted to kill President Reagan, this guy would have been released ages ago,” Morse said.
But the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute said in a statement last year that it was “saddened” by the court's plan, stating that “we believe John Hinckley is still a threat to others.”
Friedman, the federal judge overseeing Hinckley's case, said on June 1 that Hinckley has shown no signs of active mental illness since the mid-1980s and has exhibited no violent behavior or interest in weapons.
He noted that lawyers for the government and Hinckley fought for years over whether Hinckley should be given increasing amounts of freedom. But the government's lawyers eventually did not oppose Hinckley's unconditional release.
“It took us a long time to get here,” he said, adding that there is now unanimous agreement: “This is the time to let John Hinckley move on with his life, so we will.”
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These countries have opened their doors to unvaccinated tourists from Canada
The federal government will be lifting vaccinate mandates for air travel as of June 20, but not all destinations are accessible to unvaccinated tourists. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of some of the countries that have opened their doors to unvaccinated visitors from Canada.
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
Bank of Canada likely to mirror 0.75 per cent Fed hike next month: economists
The Federal Reserve raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point - its largest hike since 1994 - increases the odds of the Bank of Canada following suit next month, economists say.
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
Review finds people of colour faced disproportionate levels of force by Toronto police
People of colour were 1.2 to 1.6 times more likely to face violence when interacting with Toronto police in 2020, and Black residents were more likely to have a police officer point a firearm at them when they appeared to be unarmed than white people, new data suggests.
Nearly half of women would quit their jobs if required to go back to office, survey finds
As workplaces shift back to in-person or hybrid models, a new survey suggests nearly half of Canadian women would quit their jobs if asked to return to the office full time.
WHO considering new name for monkeypox, director-general says
As monkeypox surpasses 1,600 confirmed cases worldwide, the World Health Organization says it is considering a name change for the virus after a group of virology experts called the current name 'discriminatory and stigmatizing' in a public report.
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
MPs rush more than 100 amendments of streaming bill in a day, prompting secrecy claim
MPs have rushed through over 100 amendments to the online streaming bill to meet a deadline imposed by the government, prompting accusations of secrecy and legislative bungling.
Canada
-
Scathing report highlights multiple failings that led to laundering of hundreds of millions of dollars in B.C.
A scathing report highlights the multi-level failings that led to money laundering becoming a pervasive problem in B.C.
-
Caught-on-camera stabbing in Vancouver Tim Hortons leads to 3-year sentence
A man who admitted to his role in a caught-on-camera stabbing at a Vancouver Tim Hortons has been sentenced.
-
Key 'Freedom Convoy' figure pleads guilty to counselling mischief, released from jail
Tyson 'Freedom George' Billings emerged from the Ottawa courthouse Wednesday brandishing a Canada flag to a torrent of cheers and airhorns after pleading guilty to a charge related to the convoy protest that seized the city earlier this year.
-
Three Canadian universities land high scores on new global ranking
In this year's edition of the QS World University Rankings, only three Canadian universities made it into the top 50, with McGill University placing the highest.
-
'We do not accept your apology': Activist brings Toronto police conference on race-based use of force data to a standstill
An activist brought a Toronto police press conference on race-based use of force data to a halt on Wednesday, saying she rejects the chief's apology.
-
Meteorologists warn conditions ripe for 'likely tornado' in Ottawa on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project warns weather conditions could provide the "significant ingredients" for a "likely tornado" in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday.
World
-
In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on
Russia's war in Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosives. They are killing civilians, disrupting planting, complicating the rebuilding of homes and villages, and will continue taking lives and limbs long after the fighting stops.
-
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse and launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the nation's largest Protestant denomination.
-
Jan. 6 panel releases video of Rep. lawmaker give tour before attack
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection released video on Wednesday of a Capitol tour led by a Republican lawmaker the day before the attack, showing participants taking photos of stairwells and tunnels in the complex.
-
Biden seeks to counter 'legislative attacks' on LGBTQ rights
U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order Wednesday to stymie what what his administration calls discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states, declaring before a signing ceremony packed with activists, 'pride is back at the White House.'
-
Pope's health is an 'extreme concern' but trip to Canada remains unchanged: Miller
Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday Pope Francis's upcoming trip to Canada remains unchanged at the moment, but the pontiff's health is an 'extreme concern.'
-
Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes
The white gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket was charged Wednesday with federal hate crimes and could face the death penalty if convicted.
Politics
-
MPs discussing potential end to House vaccine mandate: Liberal House leader
Members of Parliament are talking about the potential of lifting the House of Commons' vaccine mandate, after the federal government announced its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the public service and for domestic and outbound Canadian travellers will end next week.
-
Senior military officer who retired, went to Ukraine, now charged with sexual assault
Military police have charged retired lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu with two counts of sexual assault, three months after the longtime army officer hung up his uniform and headed to Ukraine while still under criminal investigation.
-
MPs rush more than 100 amendments of streaming bill in a day, prompting secrecy claim
MPs have rushed through over 100 amendments to the online streaming bill to meet a deadline imposed by the government, prompting accusations of secrecy and legislative bungling.
Health
-
14.5% of world population has or had Lyme disease: analysis
A recent analysis estimates more than one-tenth of the world's population likely has or at some point had tick-borne Lyme disease.
-
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
-
WHO to share vaccines to stop monkeypox amid inequity fears
The World Health Organization said it's creating a new vaccine-sharing mechanism to stop the outbreak of monkeypox in more than 30 countries beyond Africa. The move could result in the UN health agency distributing scarce vaccine doses to rich countries that can otherwise afford them.
Sci-Tech
-
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate, and a few still claim to adore.
-
In Tarantula Nebula, a stunning view of stars being born
Astronomers have peered into a teeming stellar nursery in the Tarantula Nebula - a colossal cloud of gas and dust next door to our galaxy - gaining new understanding of the dynamics of star formation while obtaining a dazzling image of the cosmos.
-
Scientist believes a bee-safe insecticide could help hinder dangerous mosquitoes
A genetic discovery about mosquitoes could help scientists prevent the pesky and sometimes dangerous insects from ever reaching reproductive maturity, a new study suggests.
Entertainment
-
A real-life 'Squid Game' competition is coming to Netflix
Netflix is turning its hit series 'Squid Game' into a reality competition.
-
Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
-
Mick Jagger quarantines with COVID-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the band will miss a second show on its 'Stones Sixty' European tour.
Business
-
U.S. Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
The U.S. Federal Reserve intensified its fight against high inflation on Wednesday, raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point - the largest bump since 1994 - and signaling more rate hikes ahead as it tries to cool off the U.S. economy without causing a recession.
-
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
-
May home sales down 22 per cent since last year, 9 per cent from April: CREA
Canada's housing market continued to cool last month with the country's real estate association finding home sales dropped by nearly 22 per cent since last year and almost nine per cent between April and May.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
-
Joyful voice of CF Rideau Centre employee fills Ottawa mall with song
There are familiar sounds in any shopping mall - cash registers, people chatting, and the hustle and bustle of footsteps through the halls - But in Ottawa’s Rideau Center, one employee’s day is filled with sweet and joyful songs, which she shares with everyone around her.
-
Vets want animal lovers to stop buying 'unhealthy' English bulldogs
Veterinarians are calling on animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, because of 'major' concerns about their health.
Sports
-
Indigenous-led B.C. bid for 2030 Winter Olympics moving ahead
An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.
-
WNBA star Griner's Russia detention extended for third time
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
U.S. report: 273 Teslas with automated driving systems crashed
Tesla reported 273 crashes involving partially automated driver-assist systems, according to statistics about the industry released by U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday.