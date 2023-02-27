John Fetterman 'on path to recovery,' will be out several more weeks

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects the U.S. military shot down this weekend at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social