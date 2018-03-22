John Dowd resigning from Trump's legal team
Attorney John Dowd walks in New York on April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 11:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 12:04PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump's lead lawyer in the Russia investigation has left the legal team.
Attorney John Dowd is confirming his decision in an email to The Associated Press.
Dowd says he "loves the president" and wishes him well.
Another Trump's lawyer, Jay Sekulow, also is confirming Dowd's departure.
The move comes several days after Trump added a new lawyer to his team -- former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova.
