In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton gestures while speakings at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Published Friday, November 22, 2019 6:29PM EST
WASHINGTON - Former national security adviser John Bolton says he's regained control of his personal Twitter account, asserting the White House refused to provide access to it after he resigned, a charge U.S. President Donald Trump rejected.
Bolton's actions and words are being closely followed in the House impeachment inquiry. He has declined to testify unless a federal judge determines he can be compelled to testify against the White House's wishes.
Bolton issued a series of tweets that began with him saying he was glad to be back on Twitter and to "stay tuned."
A third tweet accused the White House of refusing to return access to the account, asking, "Out of fear of what I may say?"
Finally, Bolton thanked Twitter for "standing by their community standards" and "rightfully returning control."
