World

    • Joey Chestnut pulls out of July 4 hot dog eating contest due to deal with rival brand

    Reigning champion Joey Chestnut, centre, celebrates with Master of ceremonies George Shea, right, and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, after winning the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the final seconds of the competition, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. (AP / Mary Altaffer) Reigning champion Joey Chestnut, centre, celebrates with Master of ceremonies George Shea, right, and Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, after winning the men's competition of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the final seconds of the competition, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, in New York's Coney Island. (AP / Mary Altaffer)
    Share
    NEW YORK -

    America’s perennial hot dog swallowing champion won’t compete in this year’s Independence Day competition due to a contract dispute, organizers said Tuesday.

    Joey “Jaws” Chestnut, 40, has been competing since 2005 and hasn’t lost since 2015. At last year’s Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest he downed 62 franks and buns in 10 minutes.

    But Major League Eating event organizer George Shea says Chestnut is moving away from the contest due to a contract dispute.

    “We love him, the fans love him,” Shea said, adding that “He made the choice.”

    Shea says Chestnut struck a deal with a competing brand — a red line for the Nathan's-sponsored event — but did not elaborate. He said the dispute came down to exclusivity, not money.

    “It would be like Michael Jordan saying to Nike, ‘I’m going to represent Adidas, too,’” Shea said.

    Chestnut did not immediately respond to a request for comment made through his website.

    Chestnut has long dominated the competition. Those vying for second place in the past might have renewed hope to swallow their way to first place this year, including international competitors on the eating circuit.

    Last year’s 2nd place winner was Geoffrey Esper from Oxford, Massachusetts, who downed 49 dogs. Third place went to Australia’s James Webb with 47. That was far from Chestnut’s best effort: his record was 76 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in 2021.

    In 2010, Japanese eating champion Takeru Kobayashi, Chestnut’s then-rival, also stopped competing in the annual bun fight due to a contract dispute with Major League Eating. Kobayashi crashed the contest in a T-shirt reading “Free Kobi” and was arrested. He was sentenced to six months’ probation. Kobayashi announced his retirement from the sport last month.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News