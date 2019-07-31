Joe Biden vs. Kamala Harris rematch expected at Democratic debate
Democratic presidential candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, left, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speak simultaneously during the Democratic primary debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Steve Peoples and Sara Burnett , The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 5:05PM EDT
DETROIT -- Joe Biden will be forced to defend his record on the debate stage as nine rivals fight to knock him from his front-runner perch in the Democratic presidential primary.
The former vice-president expects to face pointed questions about race in particular. He stumbled last month when confronted by Kamala Harris over his record on school integration. The key question is whether he can handle similar attacks in a way that restores confidence to his supporters.
Wednesday's debate comes 24 hours after another set of 10 Democrats debated over the direction of their party. In that encounter, liberal firebrands Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren faced criticism from lesser-known moderates who warned that a sharp leftward shift on health care and other policies would make it difficult to defeat U.S. President Donald Trump.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Charge dropped against 10-year-old boy in playground injury
- Cyprus criticizes Orthodox bishop for insulting gays
- Joe Biden vs. Kamala Harris rematch expected at Democratic debate
- Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
- Popular YouTube star 'King of Random' dies in paragliding accident aged 38