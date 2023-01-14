Joe Biden's lawyers found more classified documents at his Delaware home
Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.
White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.
The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden's garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president. The apparent mishandling of classified documents and official records from the Obama administration are under investigation by a former U.S. attorney, Robert Hur, who was appointed as a special counsel on Thursday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Sauber said in a statement Saturday that Biden's personal lawyers, who did not have security clearances, stopped their search after finding the first page on Wednesday evening. Sauber found the remaining material Thursday, as he was facilitating their retrieval by the Department of Justice.
"While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages," Sauber said. "The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them."
Sauber has previously said that the White House was "confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake."
Sauber's statement did not explain why the White House waited two days to provide an updated accounting of the number of classified documents records. The White House is already facing scrutiny for waiting more than two months to acknowledge the discovery of the initial group of documents at the Biden office.
On Thursday, asked whether Biden could guarantee that additional classified documents would not turn up in a further search, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, "You should assume that it's been completed, yes."
Sauber reiterated Saturday that the White House would cooperate with Hur's investigation.
Bob Bauer, the president's personal lawyer, said his legal team has "attempted to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate with the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation's integrity."
The Justice Department historically imposes a high legal bar before bringing criminal charges in cases involving the mishandling of classified information, with a requirement that someone intended to break the law as opposed to being merely careless or negligent in doing so. The primary statute governing the illegal removal and retention of classified documents makes it a crime to "knowingly" remove classified documents and store them in an unauthorized way.
The circumstances involving Biden, at least as so far known, differ from a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's private club and residence in Florida.
In Trump's case, special counsel Jack Smith is investigating whether anyone sought to obstruct their investigation into the retention of classified records at the Palm Beach estate. Justice Department officials have said Trump's representatives failed to fully comply with a subpoena that sought the return of classified records, prompting agents to return to the home with a search warrant so they could collect additional materials.
------
Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria
Following four days of hearings, including top-secret testimony on the final day of proceedings, a federal court judge will now decide if Canada has violated the rights of dozens of its citizens imprisoned in northeast Syria. More than 40 Canadians have been languishing in camps and prisons run by Kurdish authorities since 2019.
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
Ukrainians wounded, killed in Dnipro as Russia targets more cities
Renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Romanian officials seize Andrew Tate's assets worth US$3.9M
Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.
Canada
-
After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria
Following four days of hearings, including top-secret testimony on the final day of proceedings, a federal court judge will now decide if Canada has violated the rights of dozens of its citizens imprisoned in northeast Syria. More than 40 Canadians have been languishing in camps and prisons run by Kurdish authorities since 2019.
-
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
-
Ontario could be short 8,500 early childhood educators, government officials estimate
Ontario could be short 8,500 registered early childhood educators as the province adds tens of thousands more child-care spaces under the national $10-a-day program, the government estimates.
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
'Gift for all': Nunavut TV channel looks to be in the homes of every Canadian
In 2021, Tulugarjuk's Nunavut Independent Television Network launched Uvagut TV became Canada's first national Indigenous-language television channel. The network is applying to the federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, to be a mandatory part of the coverage in basic TV packages.
-
Risk of flooding, avalanches high in B.C. as rain falls, temperatures rise
Flood watches are up for several regions of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast as another day of heavy rain, combined with snowmelt and a leap in freezing levels, could push some southwestern British Columbia waterways over their banks.
World
-
Joe Biden's lawyers found more classified documents at his Delaware home
Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday. White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.
-
Romanian officials seize Andrew Tate's assets worth US$3.9M
Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.
-
Iran hangs former defence minister official over spy claim
Iran said Saturday it had executed a dual Iranian-British national who once held a high-ranking position in the country's defense ministry despite international warnings to halt his death sentence, further escalating tensions with the West amid the nationwide protests now shaking the Islamic Republic.
-
Ukrainians wounded, killed in Dnipro as Russia targets more cities
Renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern city of Dnipro, where a Russian missile strike destroyed a section of an apartment building, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said.
-
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of former president Bolsonaro for riot
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation's capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account.
-
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Politics
-
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
-
Premiers demand 'immediate action' on bail reform after killing of OPP officer
Canada's premiers are unanimously urging Ottawa to take 'immediate action' to strengthen the country's bail system. The premiers from all 13 provinces and territories signed a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dated Friday, that says the time for action is now. The letter comes amid growing calls for reform after the late December killing of 28-year-old Const. Greg Pierzchala.
Health
-
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis poisoning doubled in provinces that legalized edibles: study
A new study tracking hospitalizations for poisonings in children aged nine and under suggests the rate of pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis more than doubled in provinces that permitted the sale of cannabis edibles.
Sci-Tech
-
Egypt says new ancient royal tomb unearthed in Luxor dates back to Pharaohs
Archaeologists unearthed an ancient tomb in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, known for its treasures dating back to the Pharaohs, authorities said Saturday.
-
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry says memoir is about saving royals from themselves
Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would 'ever forgive' him.
-
Lisa Marie Presley carved her musical path as she bore Elvis' legacy
She was dubbed a 'rock princess,' but Lisa Marie Presley staked her own musical claim as a singer-songwriter, allowing her to express herself apart from -- but sometimes alongside -- her megastar father.
-
'Gift for all': Nunavut TV channel looks to be in the homes of every Canadian
In 2021, Tulugarjuk's Nunavut Independent Television Network launched Uvagut TV became Canada's first national Indigenous-language television channel. The network is applying to the federal broadcast regulator, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, to be a mandatory part of the coverage in basic TV packages.
Business
-
House of Commons committee plans to take another look at updated Rogers-Shaw deal
The House of Commons industry and technology committee is planning to initiate another study of the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.
-
Bank economists see mild recession likely ahead despite surprising resilience
Canadian households and the overall economy have proven surprisingly resilient in the face of rising interest rates, said senior economists from the big banks, which could complicate the fight against inflation.
-
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Lifestyle
-
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
-
Guinness world record for most marathons in a year could be won by Ontario man
An Ontario native has set out on a journey to break the Guinness world record for most marathons ran by a male in a year.
-
Halifax artist puts modern twist on centuries-old rug hooking craft
A Halifax fibre artist is putting her own modern twist on the centuries-old craft of rug hooking.
Sports
-
Road to Australian Open: Canadian Katherine Sebov's lengthy struggles to pave the way
It's been a long, solitary road for Katherine Sebov of Woodbridge, Ont., who on Friday qualified for the Australian Open. She came in at a career-high No. 191 in the WTA Tour rankings, qualified for the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career after defeating No. 21 seed Simona Waltert of Switzerland 6-4, 6-3 in the final round of qualifying.
-
Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league
Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league.
-
Schizas leads after women's short program at Canadian figure skating championship
Madeline Schizas is the leader after the women's singles short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.