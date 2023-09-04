Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One for departure at Gainesville Regional Airport after surveying damage caused by Hurricane Idalia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to board Air Force One for departure at Gainesville Regional Airport after surveying damage caused by Hurricane Idalia, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, kicking off Indo-Pacific tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region. Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023., to attend the ASEAN Summit. Trudeau is accompanied by son Xavier Trudeau. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social