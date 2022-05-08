Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Justin Trudeau make surprise visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the National Culture Summit in Ottawa on May 2, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

