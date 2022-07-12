Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are "as unique" as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
"The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," tweeted Jill Biden's spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.
The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza.
But her attempt to compliment Latino diversity didn't go over very well when she said that the community is "as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."
She also badly mispronounced "bodegas," small stores in urban areas typically specializing in Hispanic groceries.
The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists' organization tweeting that, "We are not tacos."
"Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region," NAHJ said.
The association said the first lady and her speechwriters should "take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities."
Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden awarded the former longtime leader of UnidosUS, Raul Yzaguirre, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest honor for a civilian.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
Via Rail strike averted after last-minute deal, service will continue pending ratification
A tentative agreement has been reached between VIA Rail and Unifor early Tuesday as workers were prepared to go on strike, a move that could have shut down passenger rail service across Canada.
Toronto police lay murder charge after woman fatally set on fire at subway station
Toronto police have updated a charge to murder in the case of a young woman who was set on fire at transit station and later died of her injuries.
LIVE | NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Time for Trump to 'sail into the sunset,' Musk says
Elon Musk said on Monday it was time for Donald Trump to 'hang up his hat and sail into the sunset,' days after the former U.S. President mocked the billionaire at a political rally and called him a 'bulls--- artist.'
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are 'as unique' as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
Exclusive | Real estate agent assigned to help refugees facing sexual assault charge
A CTV National News investigation has uncovered that a refugee organization in the Toronto area has been sending families out to find their first home with a real estate agent who’s currently facing a sexual assault charge.
Canada
-
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
-
Most Canadians are worried about airport issues, poll finds
Most Canadians believe the country is in a recession and that prices are going to continue to rise for the foreseeable future, according to a new poll.
-
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
-
B.C. couple ordered to pay neighbour $2K over 'encroaching bamboo'
A B.C. couple whose bamboo plants spread into a neighbour's yard, potentially threatening his greenhouse and drainage system, has been ordered to help pay for a barrier between their properties.
-
'Worst thing I've ever seen on the farm': Sask. family loses nearly 30 cattle to lightning strike
A family in southwest Saskatchewan is facing both a financial and emotional loss after 28 of their cattle were struck and killed by lightning.
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
World
-
Pentagon: U.S. kills Islamic State group leader in Syria in drone strike
The Pentagon said Tuesday that it killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Syria in a drone strike.
-
Seething Sri Lanka stops president's brother Basil Rajapaksa from flying away
Sri Lankan immigration officials stopped the president's brother and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from flying out of the country on Tuesday, as anger mounted over the island's worst economic crisis in decades.
-
U.S. tourist survives fall into Mount Vesuvius after reaching for phone
An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone at the weekend, Italian police told CNN on Monday.
-
Video from school hall outside Uvalde massacre to be shown
Surveillance video from the Robb Elementary School hallway where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom will be shown this weekend to residents of Uvalde, a Texas lawmaker leading an investigation into the massacre of 21 people said Tuesday.
-
Putin set to visit Iran next week
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, the Kremlin said Tuesday, a day after the U.S. warned that Tehran could provide Moscow with drones for its action in Ukraine.
-
Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos
Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are 'as unique' as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
Politics
-
Duclos defends work with provinces on health care as premiers' meeting continues
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the federal government has been working with provinces to restore the country's ailing health systems throughout the pandemic, despite claims to the contrary from Canada's premiers.
-
Email shows Lucki initially against naming firearms used in N.S. mass shooting
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki initially recommended the federal government not share information on the types of guns used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting -- a stance she apparently shifted a few days later.
-
Champagne directs major telecoms to come up with agreement on future outages
Canada's Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he has tasked Canada's major telecommunications networks with establishing a formal agreement to mitigate the damage of future outages.
Health
-
Canada's rejection of psilocybin access challenged by more than 100 health-care professionals
Health-care professionals are challenging the federal health minister's decision to reject their application to use restricted psychedelic drugs to train in psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy.
-
Ukrainian migrants face hurdles in accessing primary care, say health experts
Migrant health experts are warning that the swift influx of Ukrainians fleeing to Canada could put some at risk of falling through cracks in primary care.
-
Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks U.S. FDA approval
For the first time, a pharmaceutical company has asked for permission to sell a birth control pill over the counter in the U.S.
Sci-Tech
-
LIVE
LIVE | NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
NASA on Tuesday unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope, including a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star.
-
Invasion of giant African land snails puts Florida on offensive
Hundreds of giant African land snails have turned up on Florida's Gulf Coast, officials said on Friday, threatening to destroy a vast array of plants and trees, and posing the risk of transmitting a rare type of meningitis to humans.
-
University of Manitoba astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
Entertainment
-
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
'Yellowstone' actor Q'orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly US$97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities announced Monday.
-
-
Emmy Award nominations announced
Nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards are being announced, with 'Succession' and 'Ted Lasso' among the shows looking to add to their previous trophy hauls.
Business
-
Rogers class-action lawsuit filed in court after network outage
A Quebec man has launched a class-action lawsuit against Rogers, accusing the telecommunications giant of being negligent and 'paralyzing the country for an entire day' after last week's nationwide outage.
-
Gap CEO Sonia Syngal exit opens door for spin-off talks again
The abrupt exit of Gap Inc's chief executive on the back of falling sales and shrinking margins will likely push the struggling apparel retailer to sell one or more of its brands, analysts said.
-
London's Heathrow Airport caps daily passenger numbers
London's Heathrow Airport is capping daily passenger numbers for the summer and telling airlines to stop selling tickets as it steps up efforts to quell travel chaos caused by soaring travel demand and staff shortages.
Lifestyle
-
When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
Didn't make it to Stonehenge for the solstice? There's still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow.
-
Start talking to your kids about money at an early age, experts say
Experts say that parents should start talking to their kids about money from an early age as it will help them develop a healthy relationship with their own finances one day.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
Sports
-
Toronto Maple Leafs net goaltender Matt Murray in deal with Ottawa Senators
The Toronto Maple Leafs' intense pursuit of netminder Matt Murray is over. The 28-year-old Ottawa Senators netminder is leaving the nation's capital and heading to Toronto.
-
U.K. Olympian Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked as a child
Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he was illegally brought to the U.K. as a young boy and forced to care for other children before he escaped a life of servitude through running.
-
Pogacar's Tour de France dominance challenged by COVID-19
The coronavirus could well be the biggest threat to Tadej Pogacar's dominance at the Tour de France. The two-time defending champion from Slovenia has been the dominant rider of the peloton since the start of the race, but the coronavirus is playing havoc within his team.
Autos
-
Leclerc's smile is back after Austrian GP win, Sainz unhappy
Charles Leclerc had kept putting on a brave face as success escaped him and tensions mounted at Ferrari in a run of five F1 races without a podium spot for the driver. After winning the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, Leclerc's beaming smile was back.
-
Former Formula One supremo Ecclestone charged with U.K. tax fraud
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has been charged with fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds (US$477 million) of overseas assets to the British tax authority, prosecutors said on Monday.
-
Gas prices under $2/L at some Metro Vancouver stations for the first time in months
Drivers in some parts of Metro Vancouver were able to fill up this morning for less than $2 per litre for the first time in months.