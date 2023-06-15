Jesuits expel prominent priest after allegations of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuse

Pope Benedict XVI, centre, celebrates a mass in front of the Basilica of the Rosary in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Sept. 15, 2008. Behind him is one of the mosaics by Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik, who was declared excommunicated in 2020 for committing one of the worst crimes in church law – using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had engaged in sexual activity. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Pope Benedict XVI, centre, celebrates a mass in front of the Basilica of the Rosary in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Sept. 15, 2008. Behind him is one of the mosaics by Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik, who was declared excommunicated in 2020 for committing one of the worst crimes in church law – using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had engaged in sexual activity. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

