Jesuits expel prominent priest after allegations of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuse
Pope Francis' religious order said Thursday it has expelled a prominent Slovenian priest from the Jesuit community following allegations of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuses against adult women.
A statement from the Jesuits, obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, said the Rev. Marko Ivan Rupnik was dismissed from the Jesuit order by decree on June 9 "due to stubborn refusal to observe the vow of obedience."
Rupnik is one of the most celebrated religious artists in the Catholic Church, whose mosaics decorate churches and basilicas around the world, including at the Vatican.
Late last year, the Jesuits acknowledged he had been accused by several women of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuses over a 30-year period. But he had largely escaped punishment, apparently thanks in part to his exalted status in the church and at the Vatican, where even Francis' role in the case came into question.
The Jesuit statement said Rupnik has 30 days to appeal the expulsion order. He remains a priest, just not a Jesuit priest, and has no authority to celebrate any sacraments publicly. He could eventually join a diocese, but such a process would take years and require a bishop to agree to take him in.
The Rupnik scandal exploded in December when Italian blogs and websites reported that consecrated women had complained for years about abuse by him, only to have their claims discredited or covered up by Rupnik's superiors. The case posed a problem for the Vatican and the Jesuits because of suspicions that the charismatic priest received preferential treatment by the Holy See, where a Jesuit pope reigns and Jesuit priests are in top positions at the sex abuse office.
After the allegations erupted, the Jesuits reluctantly admitted Rupnik had been declared excommunicated in 2020 for having committed one of the gravest crimes in church law -- using the confessional to absolve a woman with whom he had engaged in sexual activity -- but had repented and had the sanction quickly removed.
The next year, Rupnik was accused by nine women of having sexually, psychologically and spiritually abused them in the 1990s at a community he co-founded in Slovenia. Even though the Jesuits recommended a church trial, the Vatican's sex abuse office refused to waive the statute of limitations and declared the crimes too old to prosecute.
That outcome underscored how the Catholic hierarchy routinely refuses to consider spiritual and sexual abuse of adult women as a crime that must be punished, but rather a mere lapse of priestly chastity that can be forgiven, without considering the trauma it causes victims.
After the scandal, the Jesuits invited anyone with other claims against Rupnik to come forward, and 15 people did.
The Jesuits then asked Rupnik to respond, but he refused, according to the statement Thursday.
"Thus, we forced Father Marko Rupnik to change communities and accept a new mission in which we offered him one last chance as a Jesuit to come to terms with his past and to give a clear signal to the many aggrieved people who were testifying against him to enter a path of truth," the statement said. "Faced with Marko Rupnik's repeated refusal to obey this mandate, we were unfortunately left with only one solution: resignation from the Society of Jesus."
Francis' role in the Rupnik case also came into question, given the unusually quick turnaround in which he had been declared excommunicated and then had the penalty removed -- a period of less than a month -- as well as the Vatican's refusal to waive the statute of limitations when the second set of allegations were lodged.
In a Jan. 24 interview with The Associated Press, Francis denied he had any role in the handling of Rupnik's case, other than to intervene procedurally to keep the second set of accusations from the nine women with the same tribunal that had heard the first.
He added that he was shocked by the allegations against Rupnik, with whom he had reportedly been close.
"For me, it was a surprise, really. This, a person, an artist of this level -- for me was a big surprise, and a wound," Francis told AP.
While the Jesuits had barred Rupnik from public preaching or engaging in artistic activity earlier this year, his expulsion from the order ostensibly leaves him free to do as he wants, since he now reports to no religious superior.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
BREAKING | Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
Ontario's top court upholds convictions against Laura Babcock's murderers
Ontario's top court has upheld convictions against Dellen Millard and Mark Smich for killing a 23-year-old woman, marking back-to-back appeals dismissed this week against the multiple murderers.
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.
Canada
-
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
-
Local state of emergency in Lytton, B.C. could be lifted, rebuilding yet to begin
A local state of emergency in Lytton, that has been in place since the catastrophic wildfire almost two years ago, could finally be lifted.
-
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
-
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
World
-
Donor nations commit US$10.3 billion for millions of Syrians at home and as refugees abroad
International donors Thursday committed US$10.3 billion in aid for millions of Syrians battered by war, poverty, and hunger, both at home and as refugees abroad.
-
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
-
How much prison time could Donald Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
The FBI investigators who searched Harold Martin's Maryland property in the fall of 2016 found classified documents -- including material at the top secret level -- strewn about his home, car and storage shed.
-
Takeaways from AP report of expected plea deal in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting
The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence for the attack that killed five people and wounded 17, several survivors told The Associated Press.
-
Report finds Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament over 'partygate' during COVID lockdown
A committee of U.K. lawmakers harshly rebuked former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Thursday, saying he lied to Parliament about lockdown-flouting parties and was complicit in a campaign to intimidate those investigating his conduct during the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics
-
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.
-
Mendicino's office says it was informed of Bernardo transfer through 'generic communications' email
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino's office said Wednesday evening that it first learned of the potential transfer of Paul Bernardo this March through 'generic communications products,' but specifics of the transfer had not been confirmed at the time and the minister wasn't personally aware of the transfer until months later.
-
Ottawa boosts Haiti sanctions, police funding during summit aimed at resolving crisis
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is announcing more support for Haiti, as neighbouring countries say they have hope the Caribbean nation can overcome a severe political and humanitarian crisis.
Health
-
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
2 men who helped run popular pirating website Megaupload sentenced to prison in New Zealand
Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
-
Bill Cosby sued by 9 more women in Nevada for alleged decades-old sexual assaults
Nine more women are accusing Bill Cosby of sexual assault in a lawsuit that alleges he used his "enormous power, fame and prestige" to victimize them.
-
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
Business
-
Stock market today: Global shares mixed after Fed holds rates steady but hints of hikes ahead
Global shares were trading mixed Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady.
-
Money is the top source of stress among Canadians: survey
Money remains the biggest source of stress among Canadians for the sixth year in a row, according to a new survey.
-
Canadian budget carrier reaches leasing deal for two 737 MAX jets after lessor spat
Flair Airlines said on Wednesday it is leasing two more Boeing 737 MAX jets to meet rising travel demand, after the Canadian budget carrier lost access to four planes earlier this year in a dispute with a separate lessor.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto, Vancouver top list of most expensive Canadian cities: new survey
For a second year in a row, Toronto and Vancouver have been named by a survey as the two most expensive cities in Canada.
-
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
Sports
-
5 things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal. Here are some things to watch.
-
Nick Kyrgios reveals he ended up in psychiatric ward during Wimbledon in 2019
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he spent time in a psychiatric ward following a loss at Wimbledon in 2019 because of suicidal thoughts.
-
U.S. Open a source of uncertainty on and off the course
The U.S. Open was set to tee off into uncharted territory Thursday, with the golf world perplexed by the recent shakeup-makeup between Saudi golf interests and the PGA Tour and 156 of the sport's best players taking on a course hardly anyone has seen.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Five things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.