Jeffrey Epstein's injuries seem like homicide, says doctor hired by family
This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:09PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 30, 2019 12:43PM EDT
NEW YORK -- A longtime forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother says some evidence suggests Epstein died by homicidal strangulation, not suicide by hanging.
Dr. Michael Baden raised concerns Wednesday on Fox News about the New York City medical examiner's findings that ruled Epstein's death a suicide. The autopsy report appeared to put much speculation about the 66-year-old financier's death to rest.
The medical examiner says Wednesday she stands "firmly" behind her findings.
Baden says Epstein's injuries included fractures to the larynx and hyoid bone. He says he hasn't seen that in a suicide in 50 years of death investigations, but cautioned that his observations were not conclusive.
Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center with a bedsheet around his neck on Aug. 10. He'd been held there since his July 6 arrest on sex trafficking charges.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Thai King fires palace bedroom guards for 'violent conduct,' adultery
- Diplomat: Bolton cautioned him about Giuliani and Ukraine
- U.S. official predicts Islamic State will replace slain leader
- Southern California wildfire erupts near Reagan library
- Jeffrey Epstein's injuries seem like homicide, says doctor hired by family