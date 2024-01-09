Jeffrey Epstein invoked the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times in a newly unsealed 2016 deposition

New York -

The transcript of a 2016 deposition of Jeffrey Epstein was made public Tuesday, as part of hundreds of documents unsealed over the past two weeks from the lawsuit between one of his most vocal accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and his longtime girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in jail before he could face trial on federal sex-trafficking charges, did not answer any substantive question in the deposition and instead invoked his Fifth Amendment right hundreds of times in the more than five hours he sat for the deposition in Palm Beach, Florida in September 2016.

Epstein warned the opposing attorneys at the beginning of the deposition that he had been advised by his own lawyers to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege, but that didn’t stop Giuffre’s attorney from questioning the convicted sex offender for hours about allegations of Epstein’s extensive sexual abuse of minors in several countries and how Maxwell and others participated.

Epstein did not answer dozens of questions about his relationship with Bill Clinton and whether the former president had been on to the financier’s private island.

“When Bill Clinton came to your island, he was accompanied by two young women who were approximately 18 years old, true?” Giuffre attorney Paul Cassell asked Epstein.

“Fifth,” Epstein answered.

Clinton has not been accused of any crimes or wrongdoing related to Epstein.

A spokesman for Clinton confirmed in 2019 that the former president had flown on Epstein’s private plane but said Clinton knew nothing of the financier’s “terrible crimes” and had never visited the Little St. James Island or Epstein’s residences in New Mexico or Florida.

A Clinton spokesman last week reiterated that 2019 denial and told CNN that it has now “been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein.”

Epstein was also asked directly about famed illusionist David Copperfield, whose name previously came up in other recently-unsealed documents.

“Based on everything I know in this case, it would seem logical that you provided girls under the age of 18 to David Copperfield for sexual purposes. Am I missing something if I reach that conclusion,” Cassell asked.

“Fifth,” Epstein answered again.

Copperfield has not responded to multiple requests for comment from CNN.

Maxwell’s attorney also questioned Epstein, mainly to refute leading questions asked by Giuffre’s attorney that implicated Maxwell in the allegations.

More than 30 pages of the filing still remain completely redacted.

The deposition came from a fifth round of documents from a lawsuit connected to Epstein that were publicly released Tuesday afternoon.

The release follows thousands of pages of documents already unsealed over the past couple weeks. These documents released today are expected to be the last.

The unsealed documents are part of a 2015 civil defamation suit brought by Giuffre, an American woman who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor and that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, aided in the abuse. The unsealing stems from a December 18 court order from the judge overseeing the lawsuit, a response to media’s legal efforts to publicly release the documents.

The documents have included many dozens of names, including some of Epstein’s accusers, prominent businesspeople, politicians and potentially more.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.