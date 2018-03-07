Jeff Sessions praises Trump after rare public faceoff
In this Dec. 15, 2017 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, sits with Attorney General Jeff Sessions during the FBI National Academy graduation ceremony in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 5:35PM EST
WASHINGTON - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is praising the president after their latest blow-up.
Sessions tells Fox News that Donald Trump "can get things done that I'm not sure any other person in America could get done."
Wednesday's comments come less than a week after Trump slammed Sessions' handling of Republican complaints about FBI abuses related to the Russia probe, calling it "disgraceful."
It was only the latest attack by Trump on his attorney general, but this time Sessions fired back. He said he would continue to do his job with "integrity and honour."
Sessions was an early supporter, and the two are in lockstep on priorities like fighting crime and immigration. But the public confrontation revealed their strained relationship.
Still, Sessions says Trump has "remarkable strength" that is good for America.
