Jared Kushner now has permanent security clearance: AP
Senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, talks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2017, before a ceremony to announce the Air Traffic Control Reform Initiative. (AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster)
Eric Tucker, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:51PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- White House adviser Jared Kushner -- who's U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law -- has been granted a permanent security clearance.
That's according to a person with knowledge of the decision but wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
Kushner lost his access to the country's deepest secrets when White House chief of staff John Kelly downgraded Kushner's clearance due to questions that arose during Kushner's background briefing.
Kushner has been operating under a temporary security clearance for several months.
Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, the president's oldest daughter.