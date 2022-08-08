Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

A dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal near Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Aug. 8, 2022. (Petty Officer Chris Weissenborn/NZDF via AP) A dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal near Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Aug. 8, 2022. (Petty Officer Chris Weissenborn/NZDF via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social