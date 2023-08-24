Japanese family says young doctor took his life after working 200 hours overtime in a single month

Junko Takashima, the mother of Shingo Takashima, a doctor who died by suicide last year, holds up his photo at a news conference in Osaka, Japan, on August 18. (Mami Nagaoki/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP) Junko Takashima, the mother of Shingo Takashima, a doctor who died by suicide last year, holds up his photo at a news conference in Osaka, Japan, on August 18. (Mami Nagaoki/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social